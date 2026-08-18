New York Mets Announced Big Juan Soto Update During Padres Series

The New York Mets are up 1-0 on the San Diego Padres. One day after they swept the Washington Nationals, they defeated the Padres 2-1. This came before news broke about Mets star Juan Soto.

The Mets are nowhere near a playoff position in the MLB standings. However, things are looking up for the franchise. Over the past 10 games, they are 7-3.

That’s a better record than all of the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and Nationals.

New York Mets Offer Big Juan Soto Update

Soto has not played a game for the Mets since July 24th, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, during their current series against the Padres, a video surfaced of Soto running drills.

On July 25th, the Mets announced that Soto was being put on the 10-day injured list.

Given the nature of his injury, seeing Soto participate in a running drill is sure to make some Mets fans’ hearts flutter.

The 27-year-old has 21 home runs and 52 RBIs this season.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres: Game 2

The Mets take on the Padres for Game 2 on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast at 7:10 PM Eastern Time, 5:10 PM Mountain Time.

Here is the lineup that they are rolling out for tonight:

In response, here is the lineup that the Padres are rolling out.

RF: Tatis Jr.

LF: Rengifo

3B: Machado

1B: Ty France

CF: Merrill

SS: Bogaerts

DH: Hays

C: Fermin

2B: Cronenworth

Robbie Ray will be the Padres’ starting pitcher. He will face Zac Thornton. For tomorrow’s finale, it will be Michael King versus Robert Stock.