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New York Mets Announced Big Juan Soto Update During Padres Series

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Juan Soto
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New York Mets offered a Juan Soto update during their series versus the San Diego Padres

The New York Mets are up 1-0 on the San Diego Padres. One day after they swept the Washington Nationals, they defeated the Padres 2-1. This came before news broke about Mets star Juan Soto.

The Mets are nowhere near a playoff position in the MLB standings. However, things are looking up for the franchise. Over the past 10 games, they are 7-3.

That’s a better record than all of the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and Nationals.

New York Mets Offer Big Juan Soto Update

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 6: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets celebrates his three-run home run on the base paths during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Soto has not played a game for the Mets since July 24th, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, during their current series against the Padres, a video surfaced of Soto running drills.

On July 25th, the Mets announced that Soto was being put on the 10-day injured list.

Given the nature of his injury, seeing Soto participate in a running drill is sure to make some Mets fans’ hearts flutter.

The 27-year-old has 21 home runs and 52 RBIs this season.

New York Mets vs San Diego Padres: Game 2

San Diego Padres v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 17: Francisco Alvarez #4 and Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets walk in from the bullpen before the game against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on August 17, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Mets take on the Padres for Game 2 on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast at 7:10 PM Eastern Time, 5:10 PM Mountain Time.

Here is the lineup that they are rolling out for tonight:

In response, here is the lineup that the Padres are rolling out.

  • RF: Tatis Jr.
  • LF: Rengifo
  • 3B: Machado
  • 1B: Ty France
  • CF: Merrill
  • SS: Bogaerts
  • DH: Hays
  • C: Fermin
  • 2B: Cronenworth

Robbie Ray will be the Padres’ starting pitcher. He will face Zac Thornton. For tomorrow’s finale, it will be Michael King versus Robert Stock.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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New York Mets Announced Big Juan Soto Update During Padres Series

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