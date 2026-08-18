The New York Mets are up 1-0 on the San Diego Padres. One day after they swept the Washington Nationals, they defeated the Padres 2-1. This came before news broke about Mets star Juan Soto.
The Mets are nowhere near a playoff position in the MLB standings. However, things are looking up for the franchise. Over the past 10 games, they are 7-3.
That’s a better record than all of the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and Nationals.
New York Mets Offer Big Juan Soto Update
Soto has not played a game for the Mets since July 24th, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, during their current series against the Padres, a video surfaced of Soto running drills.
On July 25th, the Mets announced that Soto was being put on the 10-day injured list.
Given the nature of his injury, seeing Soto participate in a running drill is sure to make some Mets fans’ hearts flutter.
The 27-year-old has 21 home runs and 52 RBIs this season.
New York Mets vs San Diego Padres: Game 2
The Mets take on the Padres for Game 2 on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast at 7:10 PM Eastern Time, 5:10 PM Mountain Time.
Here is the lineup that they are rolling out for tonight:
- SS: Francisco Lindor
- 3B: Bo Bichette
- CF: Luis Robert Jr.
- RF: Carson Benge
- DH: Francisco Alvarez
- 1B: Christopher Morel
- 2B: Marcus Semien
- LF: A.J. Ewing
- C: Luis Torrens
In response, here is the lineup that the Padres are rolling out.
- RF: Tatis Jr.
- LF: Rengifo
- 3B: Machado
- 1B: Ty France
- CF: Merrill
- SS: Bogaerts
- DH: Hays
- C: Fermin
- 2B: Cronenworth
Robbie Ray will be the Padres’ starting pitcher. He will face Zac Thornton. For tomorrow’s finale, it will be Michael King versus Robert Stock.
New York Mets Announced Big Juan Soto Update During Padres Series