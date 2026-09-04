Stearns Goes All-In: Why NPB Superstar Teruaki Sato Is the Mets’ Ultimate Alonso Replacement

New York Mets management, particularly general manager David Stearns, understands the need to fill the void. While the offseason isn’t due for a few more weeks, the team needs to replace a semblance of Pete Alonso‘s production. Granted, Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato provides the power that the team sorely lacked at the cold corner.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are among several teams that are looking into the 27-year-old star. More importantly, Stearns scouts Sato personally in Japan. Making a personal trip across the ocean to evaluate talent means that New York really wants Sato in blue and orange. Heyman details his thoughts about the trip.

“David Stearns being in attendance for Hanshin’s game against Yakult isn’t routine scouting; it’s a clear statement of intent for a player who could redefine the top of their lineup.”

Signing Sato would initially create a logjam in the infield. However, as White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami can attest, moving to first base from third is an easier move than the opposite.

Competition Issues

The Mets, despite a massive payroll, cannot corner the market on free agent talent. They will be joined by the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies, all big-market teams with the ability to sign talent. Yet, the Dodgers remain the favorite because they will find a way to bring Japanese talent to Los Angeles. The posting system is specifically rooted in bargain deals. The NPB wants maximum money, and no one will cross the Pacific for a fair market deal.

Third to First

As mentioned, Sato, by trade, is a third baseman, logging 544 starts in the NPB. Currently, the Mets have a third baseman, Bo Bichette. After a slow start, Bichette has logged 17 multi-hit games since July 1. All signs point to him opting in. As a result, Sato will shift to first base. To be honest, he will not be a member of the Mets for his glove and range.

What the Team Wants

Sato, fresh off an MVP season, where he hit 40 home runs and 102 runs batting in, didn’t miss a beat, hitting .324 with an on-base percentage of .402. Alonso hit 35 home runs on the regular, which the Mets desperately need. Plus, Juan Soto could use protection in the lineup. Granted, home runs are fantastic, but the runs batted in and production also matter.

The Numbers Game

Advanced metrics are strongly on Sato’s side in regard to the Mets pursuing him. For example, he has a wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus). Officially defined by MLB.com, wRC+ is defined as “a stat that measures a hitter’s overall offensive value compared to the league average. It takes all of a hitter’s contributions at the plate and translates that to his impact on runs created for his team.

wRC+ attempts to credit the hitter for the appropriate value of each outcome of a plate appearance—a home run is worth more than a single, for example—rather than treat all hits equally (as in batting average) or all times on base equally (as in on-base percentage).”

Sato’s number sits at 210, which ranks among the elite in the NPB. Furthermore, his walk rate jumped to 11.8%.

The Mets need power at first. Jared Young is a good story, but he looks like a backup. The minors teem with power bats, but they don’t make enough contact to stick.