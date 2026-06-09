Mets Encouraged to P Freddy Peralta to NL Powerhouse for Top Prospects

The New York Mets, after a .500 road trip, are still five games out of a wildcard spot. The 15.5-game gap behind the Braves appears insurmountable. With fewer options, the team may now need to trade players for prospects. The Sporting News discussed this possibility of Freddy Peralta heading west.

“But surely, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman isn’t going to rest on his laurels as the Dodgers attempt to become the first team since the 1998-2000 Yankees to win it all three years in a row. As much as no one wants to hear it, the Dodgers also can’t be ruled out for a major rental starting pitcher like Peralta.”

Measured Approach vs. Elite Gamble

Make no mistake, Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal remains the most sought-after pitcher on the market. However, as an outstanding free agent, Skubal will cost pretty much the upper level of the Dodgers’ prospects. On the other hand, when considering alternatives, Peralta, who is also a free agent, could cost slightly less.

This presents the Dodgers with an opportunity to win their third consecutive World Series. Additionally, the team could afford to sign Peralta long-term for the $218 million he seeks.

Peralta’s Season Signifies Strong Effort but Work to Do

With a 4-4 record, some observers would scoff at Peralta’s potential, dismissing it as true. However, the Mets have one of the most struggling offenses in MLB, which should be considered when evaluating Peralta’s performance. As a result, focusing on the 3.63 earned run average provides more insight: the veteran keeps the team in games.

While Mets veteran starter Freddy Peralta wants a long-term contract and not a short-term or pillow deal, his agent, Seth Levinson, says they have yet to set any parameters in free agency.

‘’There have been no demands and any expectations will be determined after the season,’’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 9, 2026

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Whether he can plate enough runs sits beyond his control. Most importantly, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza feels comfortable enough to let Peralta throw deeper into games, eschewing previous pitch standards. Building on this, in those five starts, Peralta averaged 99.8 pitches.

Trade Return Could Set New York Up for Years

With Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, and Juan Soto penciled in as the outfielders of the present and near future, the Mets could need to focus on infielders, catchers, and pitchers. Specifically, the first order of business is a first base prospect. For example, Ryan Clifford can hit home runs, but it’s feast or famine.

Under those circumstances, James Tibbs III opens a door. With hard contact and solid consistency, Tibbs could be a piece of a Mets proposal, but not the centerpiece. Staying in the infield, Kellon Lindsey, a shortstop with blinding speed and quick hands, profiles him more as a second baseman/centerfield type.

James Tibbs III ropes his 18th homer of the year for the @OKC_Comets, the second-most at Triple-A 🚀 The @Dodgers’ No. 10 prospect has seven long balls in his past 10 games: pic.twitter.com/zfx4VXFyT0 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 6, 2026

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Any deal for Peralta must net pitching. LHP Jackson Ferris, with his three-quarters delivery, serious extension, and sharp slider, is essential in any offer. Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Jonah Tong represent youthful hopes. Still, a southpaw with velocity and movement addresses many needs.

Every pitch of the Jackson Ferris start last night. ⬇️ Ferris threw 2 scoreless innings for AAA OKC in his first start back since May 6th, returning from a hip impingement injury.

2IP | 1H | 0R | 2Ks | 1BB 21 strikes in 39 pitches total in 2 innings, did a VERY good job… pic.twitter.com/m2IwfwPu0i — Dodgers Daily (@dodger_daily) May 28, 2026

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To acquire Peralta, the Mets parted with Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. Williams is batting .228 in Triple-A. Sproat is 1-4 with a 6.17 earned run average in Milwaukee. As of now, the franchise has won the Peralta deal. Looking ahead, if they can flip him to a contending team for more prospects, then the deal was worth it.