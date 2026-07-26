Mets Expected to Make 6 Trades Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Mets are expected to make six trades ahead of the trade deadline as the team looks to clean house.

With the Mets currently in last place in the National League East and second-to-last in the NL, ahead of just the hapless Colorado Rockies, it’s clear that things are not working in New York, and the team is going to make serious changes if they want to turn things around.

While much of the heavy lifting will be done in the offseason, the Mets are set to trade several of their roster players ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, especially their players who are on expiring contracts.

Mets Set to Trade 6 Players

According to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal, the Mets will deal the following six players ahead of the trade deadline.

Given how poorly the Mets have played this season, it just makes a lot of sense for them to shop as many of their players as they can, especially those who are on expiring deals, as contenders look to load up for the playoffs.

The Mets will likely try to get some prospects in return for these players, and they could potentially pay down the rest of the money left on these players’ contracts for the rest of the season to get a better return in terms of prospect capital.

Mets Shopping Veterans

Taking a look at the six players that Rosenthal mentioned, Peralta is likely to draw the most interest from rival teams and therefore garner the Mets the best return in a trade.

Peralta has had a down season with the Mets as he has a 5-9 record, a 5.01 ERA, and a -0.1 bWAR in his first season in New York. But his body of work with the Milwaukee Brewers over the past eight seasons was impressive, and with the Mets being a dumpster fire this year, other ballclubs will likely give Peralta a bit of a pass for his poor performance this season, hoping that a change of scenery helps him get back on track.

Holmes is also interesting as he has had an excellent season this year when he’s been healthy, but with a player option for next year that is unlikely to be exercised, he is essentially just a rental for other ballclubs.

Raley has been dependable out of the Mets’ bullpen this season, and with pretty much every contender looking for bullpen help, he’ll get the Mets a solid return in a trade.

The same can be said of Minter, who has also been good coming out of New York’s pen.

In terms of hitters, Robert and Taylor haven’t been anything special this season, but teams are always looking for extra bench depth heading into the postseason, so it makes sense that other teams would inquire about them, too.

Either way, expect Stearns to be busy working the phones with the August 3 deadline coming up in just over a week.