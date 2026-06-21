Mets Make Francisco Lindor Announcement Before Final Game Against Phillies

The New York Mets are one step closer to getting Francisco Lindor back in Queens.

The team’s shortstop has been in rehab since suffering a calf injury in April, but started the weekend on a rehab assignment in Double-A Binghamton. The team hinted that he could be ready to return as early as the coming week, then announced another step forward on Sunday.

Francisco Lindor’s Next Rehab Step

According to the MLB transaction wire, the Mets announced that Lindor would be sent to Triple-A Syracuse for the next step of his rehab assignment. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had said before the rehab assignment started that Lindor would spend the weekend in Binghamton before giving input on the next move.

“This is a guy that knows himself better than anybody,” Mendoza told reporters on Thursday. “He’s going to let us know if he needs more at-bats, or physically how he’s feeling, and we’ll go from there.”

Lindor went 1-for-4 in his rehab assignment in Binghamton on Friday night, playing six innings. After the game, Mendoza said Lindor gave the team a solid report that propelled his rehab forward.

“He was good, good day,” Mendoza said, via Syracuse.com. “Checked in today at Citi Field, feeling fine. So, back at it tomorrow.”

The Syracuse Mets will have a pair of other players from the big club on Sunday, Syracuse.com noted. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor, who is recovering from a right hip flexor strain, will also be making a rehab visit to Syracuse. Infielder Ronny Mauricio is also stopping at the Triple-A team as he recovers from a left thumb fracture.

Mets Desperate to Turn the Tide

The Mets are still struggling through the first two-and-a-half months of the season, dropping to 34-42 after a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Starter Freddy Peralta gave up a career-worst 10 earned runs in the 15-3 loss.

As SNY noted, the Mets have not been able to string together three wins in more than three weeks.

“The Mets have not won three straight games or more since May 27-31 when they rode a four-game streak into May, and they are middling into late June with an 8-9 record,” the report noted. “An opportunity to take the series remains, but the odds will be stacked against New York entering a tall task with Philadelphia right-hander Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.01 ERA) starting.”

The Mets will look to turn things around with Lindor’s return, but some analysts have suggested the team will need to make a decision soon on their approach to the MLB trade deadline. With the team slipping further from playoff contention, reporter Mark Feinsand of MLB.com suggested it could be time to trade off some assets.

“There’s still plenty of time for the Mets to put themselves in the Wild Card mix, but if they’re still well under .500 and have a bunch of teams ahead of them – there were six teams between them and the third Wild Card spot as of Wednesday afternoon – they would be negligent not to shop impending free agents Freddy Peralta, David Peterson and A.J. Minter at the very least,” Feinsand wrote.