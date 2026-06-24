Mets Trade Idea Lands $8 Million All-Star Pitcher with Cubs

The New York Mets were expected to be a clear contender in 2026. They had made a lot of big moves in the offseason, including trading for Freddy Peralta. However, those moves haven’t exactly worked out for them, as they still sit at the bottom of the National League East.
More than likely, New York is positioning itself to be a seller at the trade deadline. Peralta is on an expiring contract and could potentially be one of the first pieces shipped out.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report made one trade prediction for each team, and for the Mets, it was the possibility of sending Peralta to the Chicago Cubs in a blockbuster deal.
“The Mets have been decent for a month now, and the looming return of Francisco Lindor could be what allows them to take off. But we’re obviously not counting on it, in which case the question will become how far they’ll push a fire sale,” Rymer wrote.
“Even if he only has a 4.83 ERA, Peralta’s top-of-the-rotation creds and pending free agency would make him a sure goner. Apart from him, though, the Mets might only be able to get anything for guys like Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter.”
What Will Mets Do With Freddy Peralta?
One of the biggest reasons the Milwaukee Brewers traded Peralta was because of his contract. They got Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams back from the Mets in that deal. Now, the Mets can recoup some value in another deal.
Chances of the Mets turning their season around appear to be slim. Their playoff hopes aren’t high at the moment. That is why a Peralta trade would make sense.
New York could get a lot in return for Peralta if it ultimately decides to sell at the deadline. They could add some much-needed depth to their farm system and even set themselves up for 2027 and beyond.
In addition, they have the financial resources to sign big contracts, so they could simply bring Peralta back in free agency. But unless the Mets turn things around, he is an obvious trade candidate, and moving him to a contender would be ideal.
The pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries, but Peralta could bring back a good haul if the Mets choose to sell. They have played a little better lately, but they still may be too far back in the standings to go on a run and get back into the mix.
How Peralta Could Impact Cubs
Like the Mets, the Cubs pitching staff has also been hit hard by injuries. Getting an ace like Peralta to pair with Shota Imanaga would be big for them as they try to gain ground in the National League wild card race and potentially even catch the Brewers.
The Cubs won 92 games last year and earned a wild card, and they have the prospects necessary to pull off this kind of deal. They are 41-37 and are currently tied for the third spot, but a Peralta deal could allow them to get past the St. Louis Cardinals, who are likely to sell.
Mets Trade Idea Lands $8 Million All-Star Pitcher with Cubs