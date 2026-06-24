Mets Trade Idea Lands $8 Million All-Star Pitcher with Cubs

The New York Mets were expected to be a clear contender in 2026. They had made a lot of big moves in the offseason, including trading for Freddy Peralta. However, those moves haven’t exactly worked out for them, as they still sit at the bottom of the National League East.

More than likely, New York is positioning itself to be a seller at the trade deadline. Peralta is on an expiring contract and could potentially be one of the first pieces shipped out.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report made one trade prediction for each team, and for the Mets, it was the possibility of sending Peralta to the Chicago Cubs in a blockbuster deal.

“The Mets have been decent for a month now, and the looming return of Francisco Lindor could be what allows them to take off. But we’re obviously not counting on it, in which case the question will become how far they’ll push a fire sale,” Rymer wrote.