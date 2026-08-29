Mets Receive Major Bo Bichette Free Agency Prediction

The New York Mets entered the 2026 season with all sorts of hype around them following a strong offseason.

New York had missed the playoffs in 2025, but the organization was feeling very good about their chances this time around. However, the year hasn’t gone to plan, and the Mets have been one of the more underwhelming teams in the league.

One reason for this has been the play from big free agent signing Bo Bichette. Bichette came over from the Toronto Blue Jays, and he was supposed to help this offense be more consistent.

But Bichette has struggled in his first year in Queens, making the signing a costly one for New York. Overall, he has played in 133 games for the Mets, hitting .262 with 14 home runs and 66 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .699.

Bichette does have an opt-out in his contract for next season, and there has been a lot of talk around whether he would exercise it. The front office of the Mets has been looking ahead to the offseason, especially with the team way outside of playoff contention.

Bo Bichette Free Agency Prediction

With the offseason coming in a little over a month, Bichette’s free agency has to be at the forefront of the Mets’ brass. Bichette is owed $42 million next season, but he can opt out of the current deal.

However, given his performance this season, it seems unlikely for Bichette to leave New York. Insider Mark Feinsaid of MLB.com looked ahead toward the upcoming offseason, predicting that Bichette will indeed remain with the Mets heading into 2027.

“Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million deal with the Mets last winter that allows him to opt out after 2026 or 2027, though given his down year, it feels unlikely that he would find a contract worth anything close to $42 million annually. In 132 games, Bichette has hit 14 home runs with 66 RBIs and a .705 OPS, and while his move to third base hasn’t been a smashing success, he’s been about league average defensively,” Feinsand wrote.

Bichette has played much stronger for New York over the last month, with him hitting .292 in August. But as a whole, he hasn’t lived up to the massive three-year, $126 million deal he signed over the offseason.

Should Mets Want Bo Bichette Back?

All in all, with Bichette playing much better of late, he could be making a case for New York to be happy that he returns, if he opts in. With him unlikely to receive a contract around the same amount, Bichette is more than likely to return next season.

“You spend a good part of the season wondering why we’re not playing as well, wondering why I’m not playing as well, having a lot of different things in your head. On top of that, you’re feeling you want to show your new teammates how good you are and live up to the contract and all that,” Bichette said. “In the simplest way I can put it, I think in a lot of ways I just kind of let go.”

The Mets will hope for better results in 2027, with the team looking to build a more well-rounded roster. New York has the financial tools to make this happen, but investing in the right players will also play a huge role in turning things around.