Mets Reportedly Talking to Brewers About Former Ace Pitcher

The New York Mets are talking to the Milwaukee Brewers about a potential trade for the team’s former ace pitcher, Freddy Peralta.

The Brewers traded Peralta to New York during the offseason in exchange for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams, with Peralta expected to help the Mets contend for the World Series.

However, the Mets have had a terrible season and are in line to miss the playoffs this year. Furthermore, Peralta has not pitched well for New York, so it just feels like the relationship between the team and player is soon going to come to a disappointing end.

That’s why a trade is on the table, and it could very well see the Mets shipping Peralta back to his former club, the Brewers.

Mets & Brewers Talking Freddy Peralta Trade

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets are certainly going to trade Peralta ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, and the Brewers are one of the teams that New York is talking to about a potential deal.

“Freddy Peralta will be getting out of Queens, and there are so many different places he could go. I know he’s been tied to the Chicago Cubs a lot, but I don’t see that happening necessarily. I think a lot of things would have to change in order for that to be a matchup,” Passan told ESPN Milwaukee.

“But one thing I did hear this week… is that the Mets are talking with the Brewers about Freddy Peralta. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. But it’s the kind of deal where, you see what they would get back from Milwaukee considering what they gave up, is that a trade that David Stearns — politically, already just getting flayed every time he’s mentioned in New York — is that something he can actually pull off, could he actually deal him back to Milwaukee?”

Freddy Peralta Has Been a Bust for New York

While the Mets were hoping that Peralta would be the same ace pitcher for them that he was in Milwaukee, where he was a two-time All-Star and finished fifth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2025, he has been a bust in New York.

This season, Peralta has pitched to a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts with a 0.1 bWAR. It has not been the season he or the Mets expected, especially coming off a year in Milwaukee in which he posted a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts and 5.5 bWAR.

That being said, we know that Peralta has pitched well in Milwaukee previously, so it certainly makes a ton of sense if they were going to try and trade for him as they look to beef up their starting pitching rotation ahead of the MLB trade deadline as the Brewers get ready for a playoff push.

As Passan mentioned, it would be a tough trade for Stearns to make given the asssets that he gave up to Milwaukee to get Peralta in the first place. But with New York going nowhere, Peralta has to go.