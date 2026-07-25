New York Mets Announce Juan Soto News During Dodgers Series

The New York Mets lost 4-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

However, the bigger concern surrounded Mets superstar Juan Soto, who exited midway through the game with recurring tightness in his left calf. The issue also caused him to miss Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After the game, Mets interim manager Andy Green said the team would conduct imaging on Saturday, and they have since reached a diagnosis.

Mets Announce Soto News

Ahead of Game 2 of their series against the Dodgers, the Mets announced that Soto will indeed be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.

According to MLB reporter Jon Heyman, Soto could miss 4-to-6 weeks with his injury.

In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled infielder Eric Wagaman from Triple-A Syracuse.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/MZmnJng6Oq — New York Mets (@Mets) July 25, 2026

With Soto now heading to the IL, the Mets’ lineup has been adjusted for Saturday. Francisco Lindor will move into the No. 2 spot, while Carson Benge will bat cleanup. A.J. Ewing will remain in the leadoff spot, and Bo Bichette will continue batting third.

Mets Fans React on Social Media

As expected, Mets fans expressed their frustration with the move, but the Mets prioritized Soto’s health because their 43-61 record made risking further injury too costly.

@BigBillyMazza: “Keep him there for as long as possible, no reason to remotely rush back.”

@JusDreEveryDay: “Going to be a very empty stadium pretty soon.”

@MeetTheMets86: “At what point do we look at the trainers. Lindor with a calf strain, now Soto twice with a calf strain.”

@NicholasFasull1: “Just shut him down for the season.”

Soto’s 2026 Season

Soto was named an All-Star for the first time as a member of the Mets in his second season. While the team sits in last place in the NL East and is firmly out of the playoff picture, Soto has been one of the few bright spots.

He’s slashing .283/.539/.947 with 83 hits across 293 at-bats, 21 home runs, 52 RBIs, 46 runs scored, and seven stolen bases.