Chicago Cubs Announce Personal David Peterson News During Brewers Series

The Chicago Cubs are set to conclude their series finale with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago has dropped the last two games of the series and will look for the split with Kevin Gausman on the mound. The Cubs lost 9-5 on Wednesday in a game where they got to Jacon Misiorowski, but Chicago is now nine games back of the Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

On Wednesday, David Peterson got the start for the Cubs, and it wasn’t his best outing, but the team announced a piece of personal news regarding Peterson on Thursday, September 3.

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It’s David Peterson’s Birthday!!

On Thursday, September 3, David Peterson turned 31 years old.

In his last start (on Wednesday), he allowed six earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched against the Brewers.

The Chicago Cubs X account made the following post:

The Cubs traded with the New York Mets for David Peterson back in July, and aside from the clunker on Wednesday, Peterson had actually been pretty good for the Cubs.

Here are some comments from the Cubs’ social media post announcing Peterson’s birthday….

Actually, after further review, the Cubs fan base seems not to be pleased with Peterson right now.

With the Cubs, over 59 IP and 11 starts, Peterson has allowed 30 earned runs with 50 strikeouts.

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Taking a Look at David Peterson This Season

David Peterson, a former MLB All-Star (2025), is not having his best campaign thus far in split time between the Mets and Cubs.

Across 19 total starts and 127 innings pitched, Peterson carries an ERA of 5.39 with 113 strikeouts.

His pWAR is -1.0, and some fans are even calling for him to be cut from the roster, which feels unlikely, but the Cubs may want to consider removing him from a starter role.

In 2025, in his All-Star campaign, Peterson boasted an ERA of 4.22 across 30 total starts.

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