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New York Mets Announce Roster News on 2 Players Before Giants Series

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Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Vidal Brujan #2 of the New York Mets stands in the on deck circle during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Mets have an off day on Thursday after wrapping up their series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The Mets will return home to face the San Francisco Giants in a new series this weekend.

Although both the Mets and Giants are out of playoff contention, it should still be a good series.

Before the series with the Giants, the Mets made two roster decisions with players in their minor-league system.

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Mets Announce Roster Decisions on 2 Players

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Vidal Bruján #2 of the New York Mets bobbles the ball during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Thursday, September 3, the Syracuse Mets (AAA) made two roster moves.

Their transactions page reflects the following moves:

“Syracuse Mets placed 3B Billy Amick on the temporarily inactive list.”

“Syracuse Mets activated SS Vidal Bruján from the 7-day injured list.”

Billy Amick is a 23-year-old infielder who has yet to make his MLB debut.

He’s batting .226 with 35 home runs and 104 RBI in the minors this season.

As for Vidal Brujan, he is a six-year MLB veteran who has played nine games with the New York Mets this season.

In 11 at-bats with the Mets this season, Brujan has one hit (.091 average). He’s been hurt a few times during the campaign, and the Mets may want to cut ties with the 28-year-old infielder soon.

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How Are the Mets Doing Right Now?

New York Mets v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 31: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 31, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The New York Mets won their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday to improve to 63-77.

They are still in fifth place in the NL East.

New York is 32-39 at home this season, but their upcoming series with the Giants is a good opportunity to pick up some wins, as San Francisco has also struggled this season.

The Mets are 4-6 in their last 10 games, but at least they won’t lose 100 games this campaign.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Announce Roster News on 2 Players Before Giants Series

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