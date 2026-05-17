New York Mets’ Luke Weaver Shares Clay Holmes Message After Yankees Game

The New York Mets are currently taking on their cross-town rival, the Yankees. With the series tied 1-1, the rubber match is on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets were able to win thanks to strong outings by two of their top bullpen pieces, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams. After the game on Saturday, Luke Weaver spoke with the New York media and was asked about his teammate Clay Holmes, who was hit by a comebacker on Friday by Spencer Jones, and is expected to miss some time.

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Luke Weaver Shares Heartfelt Message to Clay Holmes

Clay Holmes fractured his fibula on that comebacker by Spencer Jones, so it’s expected that he will miss an extended period of time, and it’s something that a lot of players have been asked about in the last couple of days.

Here is what Luke Weaver had to say about the incident:

“I just was like, ‘that was in honor of you. I even had your name written in my hat.’ Which I didn’t, but it just felt right to say. Kids, don’t lie to your parents”

That’s the funny part of the message, but Weaver also expressed how unfortunate the situation is for the Mets, and how the season hasn’t gone the way anyone had hoped so far. However, one good point that Weaver made was that each day is a new opportunity for the team to come together, and he feels like they were able to do that on Saturday and pick up a win in honor of Clay Holmes.

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Luke Weaver as a Mets Pitcher

Luke Weaver is in the first year of a two-year, $22 million contract.

It’s his 11th season in MLB, but after a handful of good seasons with the Yankees, the Mets decided to ink Weaver to a free agent deal.

So far this season, Weaver has a 4.15 ERA over 17 appearances with 17 strikeouts.

If the Mets are able to pick up a series victory against the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, it will go a long way in boosting team morale into the next week.

Mets Right Now…

The New York Mets are still struggling right now with a record of 19-26, which is good for last in the National League East.

However, they are somewhat playing better baseball of late. The Mets have won 6 of their last 10.

After the series against the Yankees, the Mets will go on the road for seven games against the Washington Nationals (4-game set), and the Miami Marlins next week. That could be a good opportunity for New York to creep near the .500 mark before May is over.

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