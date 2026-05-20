New York Mets Make Foreshadowing Jonah Tong Decision Before Nationals Game

The New York Mets may be calling up Jonah Tong to MLB soon. New York is clearly rolling with a full youth movement this season in attempts of turning its season around.

The Mets are currently taking on the Washington Nationals, and New York is 21-27 (still last place in the National League East).

Before the Mets’ game against the Nationals on Wednesday, a potential foreshadowing decision was made with top prospect Jonah Tong. On Wednesday, Jonah Tong was scratched from his start in Triple-A, and unless he’s injured (which no reports have indicated), Tong could be headed to MLB very soon.

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Social Media Reactions to Jonah Tong News

@TheLab_FBB: “Jonah Tong might be getting called up to start this week He was scratched from his start today and that’s often a sign of a move coming. For the record, I’m not overly optimistic on him, I’d save it for deep league spec add, and focus on others in shallower leagues.”

Mets pitching prospect Zach Thornton is already starting on Wednesday, which will be his MLB debut.

Jonah Tong started five games for the Mets last season, but posted an ERA of 7.71 over 18.2 innings.

@mikemayer22: “Jonah Tong was originally scheduled to start for Triple-A Syracuse today, but was a late scratch.”

The Mets have yet to announce a starter for tomorrow’s series finale against the Washington Nationals.

Some other Mets social media pages are already concluding that Tong will start tomorrow, but there should be an official decision later on Wednesday.

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More on Jonah Tong…

The New York Mets used a 7th round draft pick on Jonah Tong in 2022. He had a brief stint with the Mets in 2025, but struggled. However, he’s still just 22 y/0, and still has plenty of time to develop.

According to the Mets prospect page, Jonah Tong is the second-ranked prospect in the organization.

Over 38 innings in the minor leagues (AAA) this season, Jonah Tong has an ERA of 5.68.

In 100+ innings with the Mets’ double-A affiliate in 2025, Tong held an ERA of 1.59.

At this point, with the Mets’ struggles this season, what do they have to lose in giving some of their young arms an extended runway to figure out what they have at the MLB level?

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