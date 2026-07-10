Surging Outfielder Mets OF Forcing Front Office Decisions as Market Heats Up

The New York Mets should remain potential sellers. Despite winning two of three against the Kansas City Royals and looking generally better, the franchise sits at the bottom of the National League East. Under those circumstances, it’s time to assess and line up deals that hopefully yield a prospect or two. Veteran Tyrone Taylor currently enjoys a strong start to the midway point of the 2026 MLB season.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns sits at a seismic crossroads. The franchise is 5-4 over their last night’s games, promising but not enough to stop a pragmatic organizational shift that will alter the 40-man roster. James Mertz of NJ.com detailed what could serve as the thought process surrounding any potential deal.

“But who will they sell in an effort to remake the roster? On Thursday, a trade candidate continued to boost his stock. Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double in the Mets’ 7-3 series-clinching win against the Royals. Taylor entered the game in the top of the third inning in center field after third baseman Mark Vientos was knocked out of the game with a hit by pitch, which shuffled the defensive alignment.”

Furthermore, interim manager Andy Green offered his thoughts.

“He’s been really good, and he’s an unbelievable teammate,” interim manager Andy Green said. “I’m certain he wants to be out there more consistently than he is, but he’s on the top rail, living and breathing and dying with everybody’s at bat, pulling for them. He’s just an unbelievable guy to have.”

Tyrone Taylor ties the game with a homer! pic.twitter.com/hpCIpOngvs — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 9, 2026

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Behind the Surge, Taylor Makes Progress

Granted, Taylor does sport a career batting average of .236, but his recent successes could intrigue a team into potentially offering the Mets a player in return. Since July 1, the 32-year-old has hit .333 with three home runs and runs batted in. Furthermore, since his return from injury on June 26, the right-handed hitter boasts an OPS of 1.444.

That means that not only does he see the ball better, but his bat also starts doing damage. Plus, the Mets outfielder, who will enter free agency after the season, crushes off-speed pitches (.429 average). On top of that, according to Baseball Savant, Taylor finds the barrel more than he has in years. For example, his 9.4% percentage of barreling the ball ranks as the veteran’s highest since 2023 and is the second-highest of his eight-year career. That is to say, Taylor makes hard, solid, constant contact, which leads to positive outcomes.

Tyrone Taylor so far in July: 4-13 (.308 AVG) | 3 HR | 1.357 OPS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oGkaIr4rQ0 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 9, 2026

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Changing Landscapes Continues to Evolve

Taylor, usually a fourth outfielder, will now play at least the rest of the month, which could add to his worth. Second baseman Marcus Semien, according to NY Post columnist Jon Heyman, suffered a Grade 3 hip strain. In turn, Green moved rookie centerfielder AJ Ewing to second base. Now, Taylor will operate in center field.

Successively, Taylor holds a fielding percentage of .993, which is significantly higher than the league average. For a contender, Taylor could bring them a sure defender that can either be a late-inning substitute or a quality righty with pop. Can the Mets make a move with him?