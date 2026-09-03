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Freddie Freeman Makes Thoughts Clear After Dodgers Bad Loss to Cardinals

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 28: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a eighth inning RBI single in front of Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already dropped their series to the St. Louis Cardinals by losing the first two games of the 3-game set.

LA will look to avoid being swept by the Cards on Thursday evening.

Following Wednesday night’s game, in which the Dodgers went 1-18 with runners in scoring position, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman spoke with the media to make his thoughts clear after the loss.

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What Did Freddie Freeman Say After the Cardinals Game?

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 2: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his three-run home run with Tommy Edman #25 in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

For Freddie Freeman, he snapped a career-long 47-game home run drought on Wednesday evening, so perhaps that can get him going at the plate from a power perspective.

As for his postgame comments after the Cardinals game, Freeman isn’t worried about this Dodgers team and their recent offensive struggles:

“We are 25 plus games over 500. We are back-to-back World Series champions.”

“Great teams go through it and we’ll be alright.”

@Matthew__Moreno relayed this quote as well:
“We’ve been through everything, we’ve seen everything. Had our backs against the walls and had to win games when we needed to. Very resilient group, and we’re starting to see some life out of the offense, so I think good things are ahead.”
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Taking a Look at Freeman This Season

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Freddie Freeman, despite the somewhat lack of power this season, is still at the top of his game in his 17th MLB season.

Over 135 games played with LA this year, Freeman is batting .306 with 16 home runs, 66 RBI, 32 doubles, and an OPS+ of 135.

Before the game on Wednesday, Freeman noted that he would not change his approach at the plate just because he hasn’t homered in a while, and remains adamant about always trying to drive the ball the other way.

Being a middle-of-the-order bat, the Dodgers will need Freeman to catch fire if they want to win their third straight World Series crown.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Freddie Freeman Makes Thoughts Clear After Dodgers Bad Loss to Cardinals

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