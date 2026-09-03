Freddie Freeman Makes Thoughts Clear After Dodgers Bad Loss to Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already dropped their series to the St. Louis Cardinals by losing the first two games of the 3-game set.

LA will look to avoid being swept by the Cards on Thursday evening.

Following Wednesday night’s game, in which the Dodgers went 1-18 with runners in scoring position, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman spoke with the media to make his thoughts clear after the loss.

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What Did Freddie Freeman Say After the Cardinals Game?

For Freddie Freeman, he snapped a career-long 47-game home run drought on Wednesday evening, so perhaps that can get him going at the plate from a power perspective.

As for his postgame comments after the Cardinals game, Freeman isn’t worried about this Dodgers team and their recent offensive struggles:

“We are 25 plus games over 500. We are back-to-back World Series champions.”

“Great teams go through it and we’ll be alright.”

“We’ve been through everything, we’ve seen everything. Had our backs against the walls and had to win games when we needed to. Very resilient group, and we’re starting to see some life out of the offense, so I think good things are ahead.”

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Taking a Look at Freeman This Season

Freddie Freeman, despite the somewhat lack of power this season, is still at the top of his game in his 17th MLB season.

Over 135 games played with LA this year, Freeman is batting .306 with 16 home runs, 66 RBI, 32 doubles, and an OPS+ of 135.

Before the game on Wednesday, Freeman noted that he would not change his approach at the plate just because he hasn’t homered in a while, and remains adamant about always trying to drive the ball the other way.

Being a middle-of-the-order bat, the Dodgers will need Freeman to catch fire if they want to win their third straight World Series crown.

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