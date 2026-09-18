New York Mets Suddenly Add 26-Year-Old Player During Phillies Series

The New York Mets, after dropping their series with the Baltimore Orioles earlier this week, have begun a new series in MLB against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite the Mets being eliminated from the playoffs, they will be looking to play spoiler against teams like the Phillies on their schedule.

During the Phillies series, or actually before the series began, I should say, the Mets made a notable roster move.

As this is being typed, the Phillies carry a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce 6 Roster Moves Before Astros Series

New York Mets Recall Cameron Weston…

According to the Mets transactions tracker, pitcher Cameron Weston was recalled from Syracuse before the Phillies series.

Weston, 26, made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles earlier this season, and has yet to pitch any innings with the New York Mets.

Down in the minors, Weston carries an ERA of 7.28 across 55.2 total innings in 2026.

NBCSports.com’s David Shovein wrote (about Weston):

“It’s the first chance for the 26-year-old right-hander to show the Mets what he can do after being claimed off of waivers from the Orioles earlier in the month. Weston made one MLB appearance during his time with the O’s, logging one scoreless inning. He’ll function in a middle relief role for the Mets.”

The corresponding move is Xzavion Curry being optioned down to the minors.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Phillies Series

Taking a Quick Look at Cameron Weston’s MLB Career

The Baltimore Orioles drafted Cameron Weston in the 8th round of the 2022 MLB draft.

Across 354.1 IP, Weston carries an ERA of 4.32 in the minors.

The Mets claimed Weston off waivers in early September.

He was recalled to make his MLB debut on July 1st.

As NBCSports.com noted, Weston will likely be in an ‘innings-eater’ role for the Mets, but it is a good opportunity for him to show the Mets what he has from a pitching standpoint.