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New York Mets Release 4 Players From Organization During Braves Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Mets will play the second game of their series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

They are coming off an impressive 14-3 win on Monday night.

Francisco Lindor had three hits, including two home runs and six RBIs.

@SleeperMets wrote: “PUT IT IN THE BOOKS 📚📚 Mets: 14 Braves: 3 The Mets offense dominated behind a VERY impressive start from rookie Zac Thornton! Francisco Lindor is tonight’s POTG with two HRs and 6 RBIs 🤯”

New York Mets Release 4 Players From Organization

GettyPresident of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City.

During their series with the Braves, the Mets announced that they had released four players at the Double-A level.

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Binghamton Rumble Ponies released SS Jaylen Palmer.”

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Binghamton Rumble Ponies released SS Nick Lucky.”

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Binghamton Rumble Ponies released SS Diego Mosquera.”

MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Binghamton Rumble Ponies released C Onix Vega.”

All four players have yet to make their MLB debut.

Mets Right Now

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Despite a high-profile roster, the Mets have been among the worst teams in all of the MLB this year.

They are currently at the bottom of the National League East with a 45-62 record in 107 games.

Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 5-5 (and they are 23-30 in 53 games at Citi Field).

After the Braves, they will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Thursday night in New York.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote: “The Mets tagged Braves left-hander Connor Thomas for 11 earned runs tonight. It’s the most any relief pitcher has allowed in a Major League game in more than half a decade.”

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 and A.J. Ewing #9 of the New York Mets celebrate a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Mets are already coming off a disappointing season where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They had lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 NLCS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Release 4 Players From Organization During Braves Series

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