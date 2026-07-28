On Tuesday, the New York Mets will play the second game of their series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
They are coming off an impressive 14-3 win on Monday night.
Francisco Lindor had three hits, including two home runs and six RBIs.
@SleeperMets wrote: “PUT IT IN THE BOOKS 📚📚 Mets: 14 Braves: 3 The Mets offense dominated behind a VERY impressive start from rookie Zac Thornton! Francisco Lindor is tonight’s POTG with two HRs and 6 RBIs 🤯”
New York Mets Release 4 Players From Organization
During their series with the Braves, the Mets announced that they had released four players at the Double-A level.
MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Binghamton Rumble Ponies released SS Jaylen Palmer.”
MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Binghamton Rumble Ponies released SS Nick Lucky.”
MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Binghamton Rumble Ponies released SS Diego Mosquera.”
MLB.com wrote (on July 28): “Binghamton Rumble Ponies released C Onix Vega.”
All four players have yet to make their MLB debut.
Mets Right Now
Despite a high-profile roster, the Mets have been among the worst teams in all of the MLB this year.
They are currently at the bottom of the National League East with a 45-62 record in 107 games.
Over their last ten games, the Mets have gone 5-5 (and they are 23-30 in 53 games at Citi Field).
After the Braves, they will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Thursday night in New York.
Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote: “The Mets tagged Braves left-hander Connor Thomas for 11 earned runs tonight. It’s the most any relief pitcher has allowed in a Major League game in more than half a decade.”
The Mets are already coming off a disappointing season where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.
They had lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 NLCS.
New York Mets Release 4 Players From Organization During Braves Series