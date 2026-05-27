Insider Drops Worrying Tarik Skubal Update on Mets’ Freddy Peralta Trade Rumors

The New York Mets‘ roller-coaster ride to begin the 2026 campaign is heading back in the wrong direction, as the team has lost its past five games. As a result, it seems more likely than not that the Mets will be operating as sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, and should that happen, starting pitcher Freddy Peralta is expected to be one of their top trade candidates.

New York only acquired Peralta in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Brewers a few months ago, but with his contract status up in the air, the front office may have no choice but to move on from him. It’s no guarantee that Peralta will get traded, but when comparing his status to another ace who could be on the move, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal offered a worrying update.

Insider Thinks Freddy Peralta is More Likely to Be Traded Than Tarik Skubal

The Mets picked up Peralta and Tobias Myers from the Brewers in exchange for two of their top prospects, shortstop Jett Williams and right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat. While Peralta has been solid so far for New York (3-4, 3.52 ERA, 63 K, 1.27 WHIP), the team’s struggles have made it tough to justify holding onto Peralta with his contract status so murky.

In the American League, the Tigers are in the same boat with Skubal, who is currently recovering from surgery he underwent to remove a loose body from his throwing elbow. Just like N.Y. did with Peralta, Detroit tried to extend Skubal over the offseason but failed to do so. Now, he could conceivably leave for nothing if he hits the open market.

Skubal and Peralta are the top two names who could be on the move ahead of the trade deadline, and with both the Mets and Tigers continuing to lose games at an alarming rate, teams across the league are already preparing offers for these stars. If you ask Rosenthal, though, he believes it is far more likely that Peralta will get dealt than Skubal, given the respective spots these two teams are in.

“I would say Freddy Peralta is much more likely to get traded than Tarik Skubal, at least right now,” Rosenthal said on “Foul Territory.” “The Mets’ situation, playing in a stronger National League where they are seemingly a long way away from getting some of their injured players back, that one is harder to see coming around in a good way.”

Mets Running Out of Time on Freddy Peralta Trade Decision

The trade deadline is still over two months away, but the Mets are going to need to make a decision, at least internally, on Peralta sooner rather than later. New York’s front office is going to have to come up with a game plan if it decides to move on from Peralta, as this isn’t exactly the sort of decision you can afford to make on a whim.

New York has found some success by embracing a youth movement, but with the team returning to its losing ways, it appears that Peralta’s status as a legit trade candidate is only going to increase. The Mets will aim to avoid getting swept in their second-straight series on Wednesday night when they take the field against the Cincinnati Reds.