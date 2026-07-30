Why is the Mets-Marlins Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Fans wait out a rain delay before the game was eventually postponed before the first inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 15, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Thursday night’s game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins at Citi Field in Queens, New York, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. EDT.
Based on the hourly forecast and Roth’s assessment, it doesn’t seem like this will be a long delay. Fans who have been planning to watch tonight’s game should still be able to view the NL East matchup, just a bit later than planned.
This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.
New York Mets Lineup
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 27: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 28: Kyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at loanDepot park on July 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Nolan McLean is slated to start for the Mets tonight. The 25-year-old right-hander is 7-7 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings across 21 starts this year.
Miami Marlins Starting Pitcher
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 25: Eury Pérez #39 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 25, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Eury Pérez is slated to start for the Marlins tonight. The 23-year-old right-hander is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings across 18 appearances this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Mets-Marlins game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and when it's expected to start.
Why is the Mets-Marlins Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?