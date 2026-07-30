Why is the Mets-Marlins Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Thursday night’s game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins at Citi Field in Queens, New York, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the New York Mets on X: “The start of today’s game will be delayed.”

Mets-Marlins Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Queens, per Weather.com.

6:26 p.m. EDT: Rain

7:00 p.m. EDT: 59% Showers

8 p.m. EDT: 19% Mostly Cloudy

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X (6:26 p.m. EDT): “Mets with a Late Start. I assume they are going to wait out this shower here, which is mildly annoying, but probably the right call. Just a slow moving downpour in the wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Based on the hourly forecast and Roth’s assessment, it doesn’t seem like this will be a long delay. Fans who have been planning to watch tonight’s game should still be able to view the NL East matchup, just a bit later than planned.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

New York Mets Lineup

Miami Marlins Lineup

New York Mets Starting Pitcher

Nolan McLean is slated to start for the Mets tonight. The 25-year-old right-hander is 7-7 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings across 21 starts this year.

Miami Marlins Starting Pitcher

Eury Pérez is slated to start for the Marlins tonight. The 23-year-old right-hander is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings across 18 appearances this year.