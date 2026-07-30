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Why is the Mets-Marlins Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Fans wait out a rain delay before the game was eventually postponed before the first inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 15, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Thursday night’s game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins at Citi Field in Queens, New York, has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Via the New York Mets on X: “The start of today’s game will be delayed.”

Mets-Marlins Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Miami Marlins v New York Mets - Game One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: the tarp is blown to the middle of the field during a rain delay at Citi Field on August 25, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Here is the hourly forecast in Queens, per Weather.com.

  • 6:26 p.m. EDT: Rain
  • 7:00 p.m. EDT: 59% Showers
  • 8 p.m. EDT: 19% Mostly Cloudy

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X (6:26 p.m. EDT): “Mets with a Late Start. I assume they are going to wait out this shower here, which is mildly annoying, but probably the right call. Just a slow moving downpour in the wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Based on the hourly forecast and Roth’s assessment, it doesn’t seem like this will be a long delay. Fans who have been planning to watch tonight’s game should still be able to view the NL East matchup, just a bit later than planned.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

New York Mets Lineup

New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 27: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

  1. A.J. Ewing LF
  2. Francisco Lindor SS
  3. Bo Bichette 3B
  4. Carson Benge RF
  5. Luis Robert Jr. CF
  6. Brett Baty 1B
  7. Marcus Semien 2B
  8. Jorge Polanco DH
  9. Francisco Alvarez C

Miami Marlins Lineup

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 28: Kyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at loanDepot park on July 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

  1. Liam Hicks DH
  2. Xavier Edwards 2B
  3. Otto Lopez SS
  4. Kyle Stowers 1B
  5. Heriberto Hernandez LF
  6. Griffin Conine RF
  7. Jakob Marsee CF
  8. Graham Pauley 3B
  9. Joe Mack C

New York Mets Starting Pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Nolan McLean #26 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Nolan McLean is slated to start for the Mets tonight. The 25-year-old right-hander is 7-7 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings across 21 starts this year.

Miami Marlins Starting Pitcher

San Diego Padres v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 25: Eury Pérez #39 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 25, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Eury Pérez is slated to start for the Marlins tonight. The 23-year-old right-hander is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings across 18 appearances this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Mets-Marlins Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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