New York Yankees’ 3-Year Projection Shows Glaring Concern

The New York Yankees are among a handful of ballclubs across the Major Leagues grappling with the injured list.

With no end in sight, the Yankees are trying to stay afloat in the American League East.

Yankees’ Troubles Could Seep Into Years Ahead

One of New York’s most obvious issues right now involves its lineup.

With slugger Aaron Judge on the injured list, along with Jasson Domínguez and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees have not been nearly as productive on offense.

Looking at upcoming seasons, New York could find itself in a similar predicament.

According to a 3-year projection released by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, once 2029 rolls around, the franchise is likely to experience uncertainty revolving around its offense.

The Yankees have an older roster as it is, and aside from Judge, Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger, the ballclub might not have much to work with at that point.

Having said that, they do have a handful of other hitters who will be expected to step up at the plate.

Reuter emphasized 21-year-old George Lombard Jr.

The young shortstop is showing signs of promise, but he will need to continue developing if he wants to slide into a reliable role.

Yankees’ Lombard Jr.’s 2026 Campaign

While it’s much too early to say definitively what type of player Lombard Jr. is bound to turn into, he is already flashing hope.

So far this season, he has been shuffled between Double-A and Triple-A.

Overall, in the minors, he is slashing .245/.381/.399 with a .780 OPS and six home runs through 55 games.

The year before, he owned a slash line of .235/.367/.381 with a .748 OPS and nine homers through 132 games.

To date, he has shown his willingness to adjust and learn.

Ultimately, that’s what differentiates a good player from the greats.

Insider Projects Daunting 2029 Lineup

If the eligible core — Judge, Rice and Bellinger — remain with the Yankees through 2029, they certainly have the potential to make a statement.

But as mentioned, this is only if the franchise can retain them.

Reuter predicts the lineup could look as follows:

C Austin Wells

1B Ben Rice

2B Dax Kilby

3B José Caballero

SS George Lombard Jr.

LF Cody Bellinger

CF Spencer Jones

RF Aaron Judge

DH Marco Luciano

This is all hypothetical, but it could come to fruition.

In the meantime, New York is left to play out the remainder of this year and set itself up for success.

Up next for the Yankees, they will be taking on the Cleveland Guardians for the second game of their three-game set on Tuesday, June 9, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Later this week, they will hit the road and head toward Rogers Centre, where the Toronto Blue Jays will host them.