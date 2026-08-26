Yankees’ Aaron Boone Makes Feelings Clear on Clarke Schmidt’s Return

The New York Yankees dropped a 9-7 decision to the Houston Astros Tuesday, another rough night for a pitching staff that’s been stretched thin for weeks. Between injuries and inconsistency, New York has had to piece together its rotation and bullpen on the fly during a stretch that matters more than most.

Max Fried and Ryan Weathers have both missed time, and the depth chart has thinned out as a result. Every bit of reinforcement counts right now.

That’s exactly why manager Aaron Boone had something encouraging to say before Tuesday’s game.

Boone Sounds Off on Clarke Schmidt’s Progress

Clarke Schmidt threw an 18-pitch live session Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, and it went well enough that a rehab assignment could be next if he continues to check the boxes. It’s a meaningful step for a pitcher working back from Tommy John surgery, especially since his last live outing got cut short by forearm cramping three weeks earlier.

Boone made clear how much he values what Schmidt could bring once he’s ready.

“I think he could really help us. When he’s on his game he’s got a lot of weapons,” Boone said.

Boone was quick to note that Schmidt won’t return as the starter he once was this season. Instead, the plan is a bullpen role, leaning on the weapons Schmidt still has even in a shortened workload. Whether that ends up being an inning here or a couple innings there will depend on how his body responds as he ramps up.

The Balancing Act Ahead for Schmidt

Getting Schmidt built up isn’t as simple as building his pitch count. He’s coming back from elbow surgery. The bigger priority is shortening the recovery time between outings, not stretching him out further. Pitching coach Matt Blake has echoed that plan. He’s pointed out how valuable an extra reliable arm becomes in September, even if managing back-to-back outings for a reliever brings its own challenges.

Schmidt has embraced the pressure of returning into a playoff race. He’s not easing back in during a low-stakes stretch. He’s talked about wanting to be someone the team can count on right away, following the same blueprint Gerrit Cole used in his own return from a major arm injury.

What It Means for the Yankees Down the Stretch

Schmidt’s timeline lines up with other pieces starting to fall back into place. Fried, dealing with a left elbow bone bruise, threw four innings of live batting practice Monday and could be activated as soon as Saturday for a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. Boone stopped short of guaranteeing it, but the door is open.

In the meantime, New York has other things to sort out. George Lombard Jr. made his fourth error in as many games Tuesday, a rough stretch defensively for the rookie shortstop. The Yankees also made a procedural move, transferring Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot for reliever Justin Topa.

Final Word for the Yankees

Boone’s comments on Schmidt reflect where the Yankees are right now. They need reinforcements. They need arms who can contribute right away in high-leverage spots.

If Schmidt’s rehab assignment goes well and Fried returns on schedule, New York’s pitching staff could look different fast. That kind of depth matters in a playoff race with little room for error.

For now, it’s about getting healthy bodies back on schedule. Boone made clear Schmidt is one arm they’re counting on.