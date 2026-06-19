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Aaron Boone Reacts to Anthony Volpe Mistake in Yankees Loss vs. White Sox

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New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 25: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches from the dugout prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees failed to secure the series sweep against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 18.

Camilo Doval gave up a go-ahead grand slam to Andrew Benintendi on the first pitch of the at-bat in the top of the eighth inning. The Yankees were unable to recover with a final score of 5-1 in the Bronx.

The Yankees had several chances with runners on, including an inning where shortstop Anthony Volpe was caught stealing to end the inning in the fourth.

In the seventh, Volpe was thrown out at third after trying to turn a double into a triple.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe gets thrown out at third after trying to turn a double into a triple.

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New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Brushes Off Anthony Volpe Mistake

Per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not have an issue with Anthony Volpe trying to extend his seventh inning double into a triple, which led to the Yankees second out of the inning in a tie ball-game.

“Aaron Boone had no issue with Anthony Volpe getting thrown out at third on his double,” Kirschner wrote on X. “Thought it was the right decision to make them make the throw.”

“I don’t count the Volpe one as a miscue,” Boone said on the Yankees outs on the basepath. “That’s a one out aggresively going to third force the [White Sox] to make a play there. I think it’s the right decision to go there.”

The throw to third was slightly off-line, but Volpe was still out by a good margin.

His mistake in the seventh was not the first for the Volpe or the Yankees. In the fourth, Volpe was caught stealing, and in the second inning José Caballero was picked off at first base.

McKenna Van Gundy McKenna Van Gundy is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. She spent two years as a sports contributor for her University's newspaper, covering games and writing feature stories on players and coaches. She currently works for the NFL as a digital programming associate and lives in the greater Los Angeles area. More about McKenna Van Gundy

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Aaron Boone Reacts to Anthony Volpe Mistake in Yankees Loss vs. White Sox

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