Yankees Get Surprise Boost Ahead of MLB Postseason

The New York Yankees needed a spark from a player who’s largely struggled this season, and Ryan McMahon provided exactly that on Wednesday night.

McMahon Breaks Through in Big Way for the Yankees

New York cruised to a 9-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, and McMahon was at the center of it. He drove in a run with a two-out single in the second inning, then followed it up an inning later with a grand slam that nearly drifted foul in the wind at Yankee Stadium. It marked his first home run since Aug. 3 and only his second since mid-July.

McMahon credited the extra work he’s been putting in behind the scenes. “I’ve been grinding in the cage, working to get ready for the playoffs,” he said. “This game is tough. You try to figure it out. To get results is good. We’ve got four more days to get locked in.” Boone specifically praised the at-bat itself, noting McMahon worked a full count against right-hander Mason Englert before connecting. “He put a charge into it,” Boone told Dan Martin of the New York Post. “It was good to see him get into one there.”

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Why Boone Hasn’t Lost Faith

The performance came after Boone had already publicly backed McMahon ahead of the game. “Defensively, I have tremendous faith in him moving forward,” Boone said. “I understand he’s had a couple misplays here along the way, but I view it as, ‘I want him in the game with the ball hit to him in a big spot.'” He acknowledged the offense has been rockier. “Offensively, it’s been a struggle, especially in the second half,” Boone said. “Last year, he went into the postseason and right away had some big hits for us. You never know how that can switch, especially when a guy has the ability like McMahon does.”

A Rough Season by the Numbers

McMahon entered Wednesday with a .614 OPS, ranking 224th among 232 qualified hitters league-wide. His splits against left-handed pitching have been even worse, with a .518 OPS near the bottom of the league.

Yankees’ Backup Plans at Third

The Yankees have quietly explored alternatives in case McMahon’s struggles persist. Left-handed pitching matchups could favor Jose Caballero or Amed Rosario, particularly against a Boston Red Sox staff loaded with southpaws. Caballero has handled himself well defensively at third but is valued more as a bench option. Rosario has historically hit lefties well, and the team believes he can return to that form after a difficult season in those matchups.

Adding another wrinkle, Anthony Volpe took grounders at third Wednesday. Volpe has already logged three games at the position with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and would reportedly be ready to step in if called upon. Boone wants him to get a few more reps there before the regular season ends.

Despite the tough year, Boone still trusts McMahon’s track record in big moments, pointing back to his postseason run a year ago against Boston and the Toronto Blue Jays. “Not much has changed, in that I view him as top-shelf over there,” Boone said of McMahon’s glove.