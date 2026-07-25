New York Yankees Reveal Interesting Amed Rosaio Decision Before Phillies Game

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in an interleague showdown, which happens to be one of the best games on MLB’s slate this weekend.

With Cam Schlittler’s gem on Friday, the Yankees took the first game of the series to improve to 58-45, and they remain 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

On Saturday, a few hours before game two of the Phillies-Yankees series, the Yankees announced their lineup for 7/25, which features an interesting Amed Rosario decision.

More MLB on Heavy: Massive 5-Player New York Yankees Trade Prediction Lands Nationals’ CJ Abrams to Finally Rid of Anthony Volpe

Amed Rosario in Leadoff Spot on Saturday

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the New York Yankees lineup for 7/25:

Yankees 7/25: “A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF T. Grisham CF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

As you can see, Ryan Weather is getting the start for the Yankees.

As for the Amed Rosario decision, it’s a new development regarding manager Aaron Boone experimenting with the leadoff spot. On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt hit leadoff against the southpaw Luzardo. With the Phillies rolling out Tim Mayza (lefty) as the starting pitcher, it’s Amed Rosario who gets the leadoff bid on Saturday.

Other notables include Goldschmidt batting third and Boone opting to put Anthony Volpe on the pine.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Prospects for Twins’ Ryan Jeffers

Looking at Amed Rosario This Season

Amed Rosario has actually been a really good re-sign by the New York Yankees, and he’s been a quality hitter when in the order for New York.

He has nine home runs across 156 at-bats, with 20 runs scored and 27 RBI. His OPS+ is 98, and he’s featured mainly against left-handed pitching, but that’s who he hits best, so it’s a good choice by Boone to have him high in the order against Mayza.

However, Rosario may be pinch-hit for in the Yankees game on Saturday when Tim Mayza is taken out of the game for a platoon matchup.

More MLB on Heavy: Jonah Heim Trade the Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics Must Consider Ahead of MLB Deadline