Yankees Manager Gives Honest Statement on Spencer Jones’ Impact Before Angels Game

The New York Yankees have to be feeling good about how Spencer Jones has turned out this season. Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about Jones before their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

“He can impact a game in profound way on both sides of the ball, on the bases, you name it,” Boone told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits. “There’s nothing he can’t do on the field. When he’s playing at his best, he can change the game.”

The Yankees have watched how Jones changes a game over the past three months. Since his recall on June 5, he’s hitting .256 with nine home runs, nine stolen bases, and a .823 OPS. He’s capable of providing instant offense every time he steps up to the plate.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone on Spencer Jones’ Impact

Spencer Jones has had to carry a lot of the load offensively in his rookie season. The club has dealt with various injuries to their outfield. Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, and Jasson Dominguez have spent time on the injured list.

His contributions have helped the Yankees stay alive as their lineup has struggled at times throughout the season. On the season, Jones is slashing .245/.320/.451 with a 111 wRC+.

“It’s good to see him find a good rhythm,” said Boone. “When you can keep just stringing together good days of at-bats, playing well in the field, and I like what I’m seeing.”

Boone downplayed the notion that Jones’ latest hot streak is adding confidence for the rookie. He said while baseball can be a frustrating game, he’s never seen the rookie’s confidence waver.

However, the Yankees can be more confident in his ability to stick in the major leagues. That could lead to some tough decisions regarding the outfield, as Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton could be moving on.

Spencer Jones Starts Yankees Series Finale vs. Angels

The Yankees will give Trent Grisham a day off, as he’s battling a 3-for-52 slump. Instead, the start in center will go to Spencer Jones.

“Obviously playing incredibly well,” said Boone. “Grish is going through a little stretch right now, although huge hit for us last night. Just a day off tomorrow; we’ve been through a tough stretch here of a lot of games in not a lot of days. So, I want to be mindful of that.”

By sitting Grisham in this game, it gives the veteran outfielder a couple of days off before his next game. Having someone like Jones, who’s hit safely in each of his past five games, also makes that decision easier.

“I think Spencer’s earned the right to be in there too. Just made the most sense to me today to go with that.”

Boone declined to say if Jones will get more opportunities against left-handers in center field.

The Yankees will go for a series win against the Angels. A win, plus a Tampa Bay Rays loss, could put them within 3.5 games of the American League East lead with 22 games to go.