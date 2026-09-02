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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Angels Series Finale

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by teammate Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees after Jones hit a two run home run in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier today, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he believes Trent Grisham is the team’s best option in center field despite his recent struggles.

“I think [Grisham] is the best option [in center field] moving forward,” Boone said on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast on Wednesday. “A lot of times I think there’s been a handful of plays this year that have really dinged him… I also think he’s pretty good and very reliable out there. And I still feel like his best work could be in front of him.”

Apparently, Boone believes Spencer Jones is the best option in center field tonight; Jones is starting in center field for the third time since August began against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium tonight. Trent Grisham is out of Wednesday’s lineup.

New York Yankees Make Spencer Jones Decision Before Angels Game

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01:Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for tonight:

  1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Heliot Ramos RF
  4. Ben Rice DH
  5. Amed Rosario 3B
  6. Spencer Jones CF
  7. José Caballero SS
  8. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
  9. Ali Sanchez C

Here is the Angels’ lineup:

  1. Zach Neto SS
  2. Mike Trout CF
  3. Wade Meckler LF
  4. Vaughn Grissom 1B
  5. Moises Ballesteros DH
  6. Christian Moore 2B
  7. Josh Lowe RF
  8. Oswald Peraza 3B
  9. Travis d’Arnaud C
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cam Schlittler will start for the Yankees tonight. The 25-year-old right-hander is 12-6 with a 2.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 201 strikeouts over 163 2/3 innings this year.

Reid Detmers is slated to start for the Angels tonight. The 27-year-old left-hander is 4-8 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 174 strikeouts over 155 innings in 2026.

Looking at Spencer Jones

New York Yankees
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts to a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

Jones is finally getting an opportunity to start regularly in the majors this year. In 66 games, Jones has posted 1.1 bWAR and a .771 OPS with nine home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 28 RBI and nine stolen bases.

Jones went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base in the Yankees’ 7-3 victory over the Angels last night.

New York Yankees Right Now

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout following his fifth inning three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with a 79-60 record.

New York is 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Angels Series Finale

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