New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Decision Before Angels Series Finale

Earlier today, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he believes Trent Grisham is the team’s best option in center field despite his recent struggles.

“I think [Grisham] is the best option [in center field] moving forward,” Boone said on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast on Wednesday. “A lot of times I think there’s been a handful of plays this year that have really dinged him… I also think he’s pretty good and very reliable out there. And I still feel like his best work could be in front of him.”

Apparently, Boone believes Spencer Jones is the best option in center field tonight; Jones is starting in center field for the third time since August began against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium tonight. Trent Grisham is out of Wednesday’s lineup.

New York Yankees Make Spencer Jones Decision Before Angels Game

Here is the Yankees’ lineup for tonight:

Here is the Angels’ lineup:

Cam Schlittler will start for the Yankees tonight. The 25-year-old right-hander is 12-6 with a 2.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 201 strikeouts over 163 2/3 innings this year.

Reid Detmers is slated to start for the Angels tonight. The 27-year-old left-hander is 4-8 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 174 strikeouts over 155 innings in 2026.

Looking at Spencer Jones

Jones is finally getting an opportunity to start regularly in the majors this year. In 66 games, Jones has posted 1.1 bWAR and a .771 OPS with nine home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 28 RBI and nine stolen bases.

Jones went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base in the Yankees’ 7-3 victory over the Angels last night.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the first American League Wild Card team with a 79-60 record.

New York is 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.