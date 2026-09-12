Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Decision Ahead of Sunday’s Mets Series Finale

Aaron Judge is 3-for-10 since returning from a right rib stress fracture. He has one run, one walk and five strikeouts across three games.

Judge has not homered or driven in a run since his Sept. 8 activation from the injured list.

The three-time American League MVP is batting .250 this season. He has 17 home runs, 38 RBIs and an .896 OPS in 62 games.

Judge sat out Thursday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies to rest.

New York opened a three-game series against the crosstown Mets on Friday. The Yankees won 6-4 at Yankee Stadium on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Judge went 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Before Saturday’s second game against the Mets, manager Aaron Boone made a lineup change.

Judge will serve as designated hitter instead of starting in right field. Heliot Ramos takes over in right and Cody Bellinger bats third in the order.

Aaron Boone Addresses Aaron Judge’s Workload

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported Saturday that Judge will potentially sit out Sunday or Monday.

“Aaron Judge is DHing today. Sunday ‘potentially could be’ an off-day for Judge, Aaron Boone said. If not, then look for Judge to sit Monday at Minnesota.”

The Yankees are managing Judge’s playing time carefully after his long layoff. He chose not to take a minor league rehab assignment before returning. New York opens a three-game series at the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Judge missed 84 games with the rib injury, which he first felt on April 26. He played through it for weeks before landing on the injured list May 31. The Yankees hold an 85-62 record with 15 games left in the regular season.

Yankees Lineup Against the Mets Game 2

New York sends Gerrit Cole to the mound Saturday afternoon. Paul Goldschmidt leads off at first base, followed by Judge at DH.

Here is the full lineup: Paul Goldschmidt(1B), Aaron Judge(DH), Cody Bellinger (LF), Heliot Ramos (RF), Amed Rosario (3B), Spencer Jones (CF), George Lombard Jr. (SS), Anthony Volpe (2B), Austin Wells (C).

Gerrit Cole starts on the mound for New York.