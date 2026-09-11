New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole Honor Victims of 9/11 Tragedy

On this day in 2001, the New York Yankees were scheduled to face the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, but the game was ultimately postponed after the horrific terrorist attacks.

In remembrance of those affected, Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone took a moment to honor the victims.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone Honor 9/11 Victims

As detailed by the organization this afternoon, “On the first anniversary of 9/11, a plaque was dedicated in Monument Park in tribute to the eternal spirit of all the innocent victims and to the selfless courage of the heroes who lost their lives helping others.”

The franchise added, “Today, Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Aaron Boone laid a wreath at the 9/11 Monument in honor of all those who were affected.”

The healing process from such a tragedy is never finished; a scar will always remain. But if there’s anything the Yankees do best, it’s bringing their fans and New Yorkers together.

Yankees Prepare for Subway Series on 9/11

The two New York teams — the Mets and the Yankees — will be facing off in just a few short hours.

The series opener begins tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Held at Yankee Stadium, the energy will be electric as New Yorkers gather once again. While they may be cheering on opposing teams, the energy is expected to be electric.

Hearts across the nation remain heavy today, but baseball is America’s pastime. Watching a ballgame between the two New York franchises is powerful.

Heading into their first matchup, the Yankees are riding an 84-62 overall record. This places them second in the AL East, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays (87-59).

As for the Mets, they are 68-78 overall and land in fourth in the NL East.

The Yankees certainly hold an edge over the Mets at this point in the season, but anything is possible in baseball; postseason contention is on the line.

Looking at FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds, the Yankees have a 19.6% chance of winning the American League East and a 10.4% chance of winning the World Series this year.

In the majors, the Yankees currently come in fifth. They line up behind the Atlanta Braves (86-61), the Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) and the Milwaukee Brewers (91-56).

Now is the time to continue turning the knob at the plate. While doing so, many are setting aside time to honor the victims who lost their lives on this dreadful day in 2001 and those who lost their loved ones.