New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Statement on Injury After Twins Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands in the dugout before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
After winning the first two games of the series, the New York Yankees dropped the finale of a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins 5-4 in 13 innings at Target Field on Wednesday afternoon.
Following the loss, Judge was asked about his injury.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Statement on Injury Following Loss to Twins
Judge said he felt the tightness in the first inning.
“I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.”
Judge started Wednesday’s game as the right fielder. The outfielder hit third in the lineup before being replaced by Heliot Ramos in the sixth inning.
Judge went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Wednesday’s game.
Looking at Yankees RF Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge missed most the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7.
Judge has struggled since returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games.
Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.
Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed .291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.
New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees won the first two games of their series against the Twins before losing the finale 5-4 in extra innings on Wednesday.
The Yankees’ record dropped to 88-64 after the loss. New York is now four-games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. The club has a 5 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the first AL Wild Card spot.
Next, the Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Friday after an off day on Thursday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees star outfielder was asked about his leg injury after Wednesday's loss to the Minnesota Twins.
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Statement on Injury After Twins Game