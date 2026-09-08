Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Personal Move After Major Return News

Aaron Judge found a fitting way to celebrate the news of his activation. Hours after the New York Yankees announced he’d be returning to the lineup, Judge and his wife, Samantha, headed to Flushing to watch Coco Gauff’s win over fellow American Iva Jovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The trip capped a big day for Judge, who was slated to face live pitching for the first time during his ramp-up earlier that afternoon, part of a buildup that also included on-field batting practice, work against high-velocity pitching machines, and tracking pitches during bullpen sessions.

Judge Set to Return After Three-Month Absence

Judge is set to rejoin the Yankees lineup Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies, ending a stretch of more than three months on the injured list with a right rib stress fracture. The back-to-back AL MVP hasn’t played since May 31, a span of 84 games in which New York went 45-39 despite dealing with a string of other injuries across the roster.

Pitcher Max Fried spoke to what Judge’s return means for the club.

“He’s our captain, best player in baseball,” Fried said. “To have him back in the lineup is obviously a huge boost. We’re definitely a better team when he’s in the lineup.”

Judge successfully avoided a formal rehab assignment before being activated, though the team may still bring him along gradually over the next several days as he finishes rounding into game shape. That could mean a scheduled day off after his first game back, along with a mix of shorter defensive stints and designated hitter duty in the near term.

Where the Yankees Stand as Judge Returns

New York currently sits four games back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays and two games ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top American League wild card spot. There are 19 games remaining. Getting their captain back at this point in the schedule adds real firepower for a stretch run where every game matters.

Judge wasn’t the only Yankee soaking in the Open. Rookies Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. also attended. Lombard brought his mother, Judy, along for the outing. Both players have an off night before the Yankees open a three-game series against Colorado on Tuesday.

Judge’s return will mark his first time playing alongside Lombard. The rookie joined the team on Aug. 4 and has settled in defensively of late, going six straight games without an error after committing errors in six consecutive games earlier in his stint.

Final Word for the Yankees

Judge’s night at the Open was a fitting way to close out his time away from the lineup. Tuesday brings a much bigger moment, his first game back after three months on the shelf, right as New York needs him most for a playoff push that’s tightening by the day.