Yankees’ Aaron Judge Drops Strong Quote After Fifth Straight Win

The New York Yankees went through a stretch not long ago where they scored seven or more runs just once in 16 games. The offense that looked dangerous earlier in the season had gone quiet. Aaron Judge was mired in an 11-game RBI drought. The questions were mounting.

The last three games have looked nothing like that.

New York cruised to an 8-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night at Sutter Health Park, their fifth straight victory, extending a dominant stretch that included a 26-4 outscoring of the Royals in Kansas City earlier this week.

Yankees Offense Stays Hot

The tone was set immediately. The rally began in the first inning when Ben Rice reached on an error, with Judge and Cody Bellinger following with back-to-back singles. Paul Goldschmidt then crushed a 1-2 sweeper over the left field wall for a three-run homer off former Yankee Luis Severino, who exited after just one inning with right arm soreness.

The Yankees kept adding throughout the night. Ryan McMahon hit his 150th career home run. Rice went 3-for-5 and drilled his 17th homer of the season in the seventh inning, tying Judge for the team lead. The Yankees scored seven or more runs for the third straight game.

Judge reflected on the offensive resurgence afterward. “When this offense is rolling like that and staying aggressive, we’re at our best,” Judge said, acknowledging the natural ebbs and flows of a long season while making clear this group is capable of putting up big numbers when everything clicks.

The game also had personal significance for Judge, who grew up about an hour from Sacramento and was playing in something of a homecoming setting.

Goldschmidt Quietly Becoming a Key Piece

One of the quieter stories of the Yankees’ recent surge has been Goldschmidt’s emergence as a consistent contributor. Having largely been deployed against left-handed pitchers earlier in the season, he has been in the starting lineup for eight straight games against righties too and has not missed a beat.

Over his last 23 games, Goldschmidt is hitting .304 with a .952 OPS and has been particularly valuable with runners in scoring position. Boone was direct about what his veteran first baseman has meant during a stretch that included Giancarlo Stanton‘s absence. “You’re looking for someone to step up and Goldy’s certainly done that,” Boone said.

Rodon Solid on the Mound

Carlos Rodon ground through six innings, allowing just one run on Nick Kurtz‘s first-inning solo homer before finishing strong by retiring the final seven batters he faced. He became the eighth consecutive Yankees starter to allow two runs or fewer, a remarkable run of pitching consistency that has given the offense plenty of opportunities to do its job.

Fernando Cruz came on in the seventh with the bases loaded and one out and got an inning-ending double play to snuff out Oakland’s best chance at a comeback.

What It Means for the Yankees

New York improved to 35-22 and hold second place in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Five straight wins. The rotation is clicking. The offense is back. Stanton’s return from his calf injury will add another dimension to a lineup that is already finding its rhythm.

The Athletics series continues this weekend. The Yankees are building momentum at exactly the right time.

Final Word for the Yankees

The down stretch is behind them. The offense is rolling. The rotation is delivering.

Judge said it best. When the Yankees are aggressive and clicking, they are at their best. Right now that is exactly what they are.