New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Change Before Royals Game

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will look to go for the sweep of the Royals (in Kansas City).

They have won each of the first two games in the series (on Monday and Tuesday).

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 15-1.

Aaron Judge finished with two hits and two walks.

New York Yankees Announce Aaron Judge Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “NYY Yankees Lineup 05/27 1. Paul Goldschmidt 1B 2. Ben Rice DH 3. Aaron Judge RF 4. Cody Bellinger CF 5. Amed Rosario 2B 6. Anthony Volpe SS 7. Ryan McMahon 3B 8. Jose Caballero LF 9. Austin Wells C”

For the series finale, Judge has been moved down to the 3rd spot in the lineup.

He has not batted 3rd since May 19.

The three-time MVP enters the night batting .256 with 51 hits, 17 home runs, 33 RBI’s, 41 runs and five stolen bases in 55 games.

Real App wrote: “Most home runs through 1,200 career games: 385 — Aaron Judge 327 — Ralph Kiner 326 — Juan González”

Judge is in his 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

The future Hall of Famer is on track for another incredible year.

The MLB wrote: “No player has ever had FIVE 50-homer seasons in Major League history … Aaron Judge has four, and is on pace for 50 this year 🤯”

Yankees Ahead Of Series Finale

The Yankees are the second-place team in their division with a 33-22 record in 55 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Friday, the Yankees will visit the Athletics in California.

Royals Ahead Of Series Finale

The Royals have had a slow start to the 2026 season.

They are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 22-33 record in 55 games.

Following the Yankees, the Royals will visit the Texas Rangers on Friday.