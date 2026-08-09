New York Yankees Announce Luis Garcia Jr. Decision Before Braves Game

After their win on Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees have already clinched the series against the Atlanta Braves.

However, on Sunday afternoon, they will be going for the series sweep, which would not only be surprising but also could propel the Yankees’ momentum in some of their upcoming series.

Cam Schlittler is getting the ball for New York, and the Braves are sending out Grant Holmes. The Grant Holmes decision for the Braves has prompted several lineup changes for Aaron Boone, one of which includes Luis Garcia Jr.

Update: the Yankees lost 2-1, but still won the series.

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Luis Garcia Jr. Batting Cleanup on Sunday Afternoon

On Saturday, Luis Garcia Jr. was not featured in the Yankees’ batting order. With RHP Holmes on the mound, Garcia Jr. is back in the cleanup spot, where he has been hitting for the Yanks since joining the team via trade.

Here is the full New York Yankees batting order:

Yankees 8/9: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/2086461313408971020

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Looking at Luis Garcia Jr.’s Tenure with the Yankees/2026 Season

Since joining the New York Yankees about a week ago, Luis Garcia Jr. has gone 4-for-15 with one home run, two RBI, and two runs scored.

For the entire season, Garcia Jr. has found a lot of success offensively.

In his 7th MLB season, Garcia Jr. is having a career year with 24 home runs, 20 doubles, and an OPS+ of 136. He led the NL in slugging with the Washington Nationals before joining the Yanks.

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