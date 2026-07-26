New York Yankees Announce Notable Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Phillies Game

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They are coming off a 3-1 victory on Saturday night.

Jazz Chisholm finished with four strikeouts in four at-bats.

Yankees Announce Notable Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/26 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS T. Grisham CF M. Schuemann LF J. Caballero 2B A. Sánchez C W. Warren SP”

Chisholm Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is in the middle of his third season playing for the Yankees.

Right now, the two-time MLB All-Star is batting .223 with 77 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 51 runs and 27 stolen bases in 98 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying:

Chris Kirschner: “As expected, Max Schuemann is in left field today”

Jimmy O’Brien: “Tough lineup to look at. Tough game to win tonight. Philly is starting 6 lefties and since May 5th lefties have been crushing Warren. In his last 165 PA vs lefties they are slashing .292/.362/.507/.869 against him”

Gary Phillips: “Max Schuemann was expected to start today even before Cody Bellinger got hurt. Bellinger, meanwhile, is doing some light agility work here at the ballpark. A good sign, but remember, Trent Grisham was doing the same right after he went on the IL for a hammy, and he missed 19 games.”

@Mbeezyreturns: “This might be the worst lineup I have ever seen”

Max Mannis: “Not sure how many more times I can look at a lineup that has Rosario in the top three”

@itsmrevandaniel: “This lineup is either going to pop off and light up Sanchez or there is a good chance they strikeout 12-15 times tonight”

@hamer_doro90410: “Lineup is a joke but Boone doesn’t believe Jones Wells Jazz McMahon can hit lefties what choice does he have”

@Sal440M: “You call up Spencer Jones and you play Shoeman instead.”