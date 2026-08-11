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Baltimore Orioles Demoted 3-Year Pitcher During Twins Series

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Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 09: Cade Povich #37 of the Baltimore Orioles prepares to take the mound for the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 09, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles are currently taking on the Minnesota Twins in a new series this week. The Twins got the best of Baltimore in the series opener on Monday, winning by a score of 9-5.

Before the Twins series began, the Orioles made a series of roster moves, which included demoting a 3-year veteran pitcher. Baltimore is 57-62 this season, and must put together a strong stretch of baseball over the next few weeks if they want any chance of making a playoff push.

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Baltimore Orioles Option Cade Povich

Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 09: Cade Povich #37 of the Baltimore Orioles throws a pitch during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 09, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In the series of roster moves, the Orioles optioned Cade Povich to the minors, and recalled RHP Cam Sanders in the corresponding move.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/10): 

“The Orioles optioned [Cade] Povich to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.Povich started Sunday’s game against the Rangers, yielding three runs on four hits and two walks over just three innings of work. With Chris Bassitt (back) due to rejoin the Orioles’ rotation later this week, Povich is headed back to Norfolk.”

Povich, 26, has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons in his career and has logged 28+ innings with the O’s this season.

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Inside Cade Povich’s MLB Career

Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 04: Cade Povich #37 pf the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 04, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Cade Povich made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2024.

Over three seasons, he’s logged 220.1 total innings and carries an ERA of 5.11 across 41 starts.

In 2026, his ERA sits at 4.45 in five starts, with 21 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 94.

Across the 220+ IP, Povich has 208 strikeouts, a FIP of 4.51, and a WHIP of 1.461.

It’s certainly plausible that he will be recalled once it’s time for his next start, which would be at the end of this week.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Baltimore Orioles Demoted 3-Year Pitcher During Twins Series

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