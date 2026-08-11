Baltimore Orioles Demoted 3-Year Pitcher During Twins Series

The Baltimore Orioles are currently taking on the Minnesota Twins in a new series this week. The Twins got the best of Baltimore in the series opener on Monday, winning by a score of 9-5.

Before the Twins series began, the Orioles made a series of roster moves, which included demoting a 3-year veteran pitcher. Baltimore is 57-62 this season, and must put together a strong stretch of baseball over the next few weeks if they want any chance of making a playoff push.

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Baltimore Orioles Option Cade Povich

In the series of roster moves, the Orioles optioned Cade Povich to the minors, and recalled RHP Cam Sanders in the corresponding move.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/10):

“The Orioles optioned [Cade] Povich to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.Povich started Sunday’s game against the Rangers, yielding three runs on four hits and two walks over just three innings of work. With Chris Bassitt (back) due to rejoin the Orioles’ rotation later this week, Povich is headed back to Norfolk.”

Povich, 26, has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons in his career and has logged 28+ innings with the O’s this season.

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Inside Cade Povich’s MLB Career

Cade Povich made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2024.

Over three seasons, he’s logged 220.1 total innings and carries an ERA of 5.11 across 41 starts.

In 2026, his ERA sits at 4.45 in five starts, with 21 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 94.

Across the 220+ IP, Povich has 208 strikeouts, a FIP of 4.51, and a WHIP of 1.461.

It’s certainly plausible that he will be recalled once it’s time for his next start, which would be at the end of this week.

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