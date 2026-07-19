New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision During Dodgers Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will play the final two games of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They lost by a score of 2-1 on Friday night, and then Saturday night’s showdown was canceled.

The Yankees had written (on Saturday): “Tonight’s Yankees-Dodgers game (Saturday, July 18) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 19 at 12:35 P.M.”

New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision

Since there will be two games on Sunday, the Yankees get to add a 27th man to the roster.

They have revealed that they will be bringing up Elmer Rodríguez.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Elmer Rodríguez will “potentially” start Game 2 for the Yankees. He will be the 27th man for the doubleheader.”

Rodríguez is in the middle of his rookie season.

The 22-year-old has gone 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Greg Joyce: “Yankees will call up Elmer Rodriguez as the 27th man for Game 2 against the Dodgers. This way they don’t have to burn an option when they send him back down and can push Weathers back to fill the hole that had been on Tuesday vs. Pirates.”

Max Mannis: “NBC gotta be pretty pissed that they went from a Sunday Night Baseball matchup of Schlittler vs. Yamamoto to Elmer vs. bullpen game”

Gary Phillips: “By making Elmer Rodríguez the 27th man, the #Yankees don’t have to burn one of his remaining options. Ryan Weathers, Will Warren and Gerrit Cole are the probables for the PIT series, in that order.

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday

The Yankees had an up-and-down stretch before the All-Star break.

That said, they are still the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

On Monday night, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Pittsburgh Pirates.