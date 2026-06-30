New York Yankees Announce New Roster Move After Tigers Game

On Monday, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

The Yankees lost by a score of 7-3.

New York Yankees Announce New Roster Move

After the game, the team announced that they had optioned Yerry de los Santos back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yerry de los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

de los Santos is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (and second playing for the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@JakeRosenn: “Should’ve been Jake bird”

@aybaybaydelia: “What about the whole team besides Jones and Rosario”

@nr23213312: “Send Bird Wells & Volpe with him & FIRE BOONE”

@pcaldera: “Yanks will have a fresh bullpen arm tomorrow after using 6 relievers tonight.”

@GreggMarsh64: “Better chance of winning down there”

@Benriceloverr: “When is wells being cut”

Yankees After Monday’s Loss

Tigers After Monday’s Win