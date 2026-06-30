NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Yerry De los Santos #73 of the New York Yankees bows before pitching during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Tigers After Monday’s Win
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Zach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers, Hao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers and Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. The Detroit Tigers won 7-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.The Yankees lost by a score of 7-3.New York Yankees Announce New Roster MoveAfter the game, the team announced that they had optioned Yerry de los Santos back to Triple-A.The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees […]
New York Yankees Announce New Roster Move After Tigers Game