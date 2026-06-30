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New York Yankees Announce New Roster Move After Tigers Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Yerry De los Santos #73 of the New York Yankees bows before pitching during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

The Yankees lost by a score of 7-3.

New York Yankees Announce New Roster Move

GettyThe New York Yankees meet on the mound with Yerry De los Santos #73 during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on May 16, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

After the game, the team announced that they had optioned Yerry de los Santos back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yerry de los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

de los Santos is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (and second playing for the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Social Media Reacts

GettyYerry De los Santos #73 of the New York Yankees reacts during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@JakeRosenn: “Should’ve been Jake bird

@aybaybaydelia: “What about the whole team besides Jones and Rosario”

@nr23213312: “Send Bird Wells & Volpe with him & FIRE BOONE”

GettyYerry De Los Santos #57 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 21, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

@pcaldera: “Yanks will have a fresh bullpen arm tomorrow after using 6 relievers tonight.”

@GreggMarsh64: “Better chance of winning down there”

@Benriceloverr: “When is wells being cut”

Yankees After Monday’s Loss

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Tigers After Monday’s Win

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Zach McKinstry #39 of the Detroit Tigers, Hao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers and Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. The Detroit Tigers won 7-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce New Roster Move After Tigers Game

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