New York Yankees Announce Roster Move After Tigers Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees played the finale of their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 6-2.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “The Yankees have lost 7 straight games. It’s their second-longest losing streak since Aaron Boone’s first season as manager in 2018. They lost 9 straight games in Aug. 2023. They last lost seven straight games scoring four or fewer runs in each loss in 2000, per @ESPNInsights.”

Yankees Announce Roster Move

Following the game, the Yankees announced the news that Yovanny Cruz had been optioned back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Cruz is in the middle of his rookie season with New York.

He has appeared in three games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@fire_cashman99: “Who could possibly be called up”

@CarsonFromNY: “Why are we demoting him bro send down bird and doval”

@Nalapinstripes: “So you send down the only guy in our bullpen who doesn’t give up runs??? LOL”

@davidrifkin: “So you can keep Jake Bird and Doval up? Yankees aren’t serious”

Ryan Garcia: “No urgency to win games. Love it.”

Chris Kirschner: “David Bednar will be back on Friday”

@eyyankees: “Woah, that is bad. Really bad.”

@JasonTalksYanks: “What did Yovanny Cruz ever do for him to be sent instead of “Jake Bird””

Yankees After Latest Loss

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-38 record in 86 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-18 in 40 games at home).

On Friday, the Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins.