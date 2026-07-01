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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move After Tigers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Yovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after making his Major League Baseball debut during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Yankees played the finale of their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 6-2.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN wrote: “The Yankees have lost 7 straight games. It’s their second-longest losing streak since Aaron Boone’s first season as manager in 2018. They lost 9 straight games in Aug. 2023. They last lost seven straight games scoring four or fewer runs in each loss in 2000, per @ESPNInsights.”

Yankees Announce Roster Move

GettyYovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after making his Major League Baseball debut during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Following the game, the Yankees announced the news that Yovanny Cruz had been optioned back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Yovanny Cruz to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Cruz is in the middle of his rookie season with New York.

He has appeared in three games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyYovanny Cruz poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@fire_cashman99: “Who could possibly be called up”

@CarsonFromNY: “Why are we demoting him bro send down bird and doval”

@Nalapinstripes: “So you send down the only guy in our bullpen who doesn’t give up runs??? LOL”

@davidrifkin: “So you can keep Jake Bird and Doval up? Yankees aren’t serious”

GettyYovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after making his Major League Baseball debut during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ryan Garcia: “No urgency to win games. Love it.”

Chris Kirschner:David Bednar will be back on Friday”

@eyyankees: “Woah, that is bad. Really bad.”

@JasonTalksYanks: “What did Yovanny Cruz ever do for him to be sent instead of “Jake Bird””

Yankees After Latest Loss

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 celebrate after a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-38 record in 86 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 22-18 in 40 games at home).

On Friday, the Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move After Tigers Series

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