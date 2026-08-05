PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 04: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks with third base umpire Laz Diaz after the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees are currently 64-50, and sit 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. New York is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Boston is slowly creeping towards having the same record as New York, and as it currently stands, New York and Boston could match up in an AL Wild Card round matchup.
After the Cardinals series, the Yankees will host the Atlanta Braves for a weekend series, and after that, New York will stay at home to face the Seattle Mariners.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The New York Yankees are set to wrap up their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.After a late-inning blowup by the Yankees’ pitching staff on Monday, New York pitched a shutout on Tuesday to even up the series. Wednesday will feature a rubber match between the Yanks and Cardinals.Tuesday’s game was highlighted by […]
New York Yankees’ Lineup Decision Gets Attention Ahead of Cardinals Series Finale