New York Yankees’ Lineup Decision Gets Attention Ahead of Cardinals Series Finale

The New York Yankees are set to wrap up their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

After a late-inning blowup by the Yankees’ pitching staff on Monday, New York pitched a shutout on Tuesday to even up the series. Wednesday will feature a rubber match between the Yanks and Cardinals.

Tuesday’s game was highlighted by the debut of George Lombard Jr., who gets the start again at shortstop and is batting eighth again for New York.

In ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ fashion, the Yankees lineup for 8/5 is identical to Tuesday’s batting order.

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New York Yankees Lineup Revealed

Here is the New York Yankees lineup for 8/5:

The lineup is exactly the same as 8/4, which resulted in a 2-0 win.

It’s pretty rare for an MLB lineup to be the same as the previous day.

Here are some reactions to the lineup drop:

@76ersPennState writes: “It’s so weird how this is basically an entirely different team from a week ago. I hope the chemistry can stick and stay.”

@KingVikingVolt wrote:” Let’s go boys!!!! Feels damn good to be a Yankees fan today! Looking at that lineup knowing belli judge and Stanton could be added back to it”

@xo_carolyn says: “switch lombard and ramos in the lineup” George Lombard Jr. hit a home run in his MLB debut, and also made some good plays in the field. @chukdotcom: “You have Lombard and Grisham reversed. Fix it.”

@Kyleallen202: “Ramos isn’t good against RHP so why is the cleaning up”

@camatejicka7: “Just me but I would be putting Cabby at 3rd base with Lombard now up. Then drop in Rosario against lefties.”

And in case you were wondering, here is the Cardinals lineup, which will try to muster up offense against Will Warren

Cardinals 8/5: “J. Wetherholt SS I. Herrera C A. Burleson 1B J. Fermín RF N. Church CF B. Jordan 3B B. Torres LF J. Crooks DH C. Prieto 2B A. Pallante SP”

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Looking at the New York Yankees Right Now….

The New York Yankees are currently 64-50, and sit 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. New York is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Boston is slowly creeping towards having the same record as New York, and as it currently stands, New York and Boston could match up in an AL Wild Card round matchup.

After the Cardinals series, the Yankees will host the Atlanta Braves for a weekend series, and after that, New York will stay at home to face the Seattle Mariners.