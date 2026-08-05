Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Marlins Game

The Atlanta Braves are rolling right now and have been one of the best teams in MLB since the All-Star break.

Atlanta has opened up a 7.0+ game lead in the NL East, and they are currently taking on the Miami Marlins in a 3-game series. The Braves won on Tuesday.

After months of being sidelined with injury, the Braves activated Sean Murphy a few days ago. On Wednesday, Sean Murphy is featured in the Braves’ lineup for the first time since May.

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Sean Murphy Batting 9th for the Braves on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Braves are rolling with a pretty similar lineup on Wednesday as they did on Tuesday, but it’s hard to ignore Sean Murphy’s return to the batting order.

He has been out since May, dealing with a middle finger inflammation issue.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full Braves order for 8/5:

Braves 8/5: “D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS L. Thomas LF A. Riley 3B S. Murphy C B. Elder SP”

Murphy is featured behind the plate and will form a battery with Bryce Elder.

Austin Riley remains the 8th-place batter, and Lane Thomas is in the order for his Braves debut, as the Marlins are starting Eury Perez in game two of the series.

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Sean Murphy’s 2026 Season Has Been Injury-Riddled

Sean Murphy’s 2026 season has been affected by injury, but the Braves traded Joey Bart in anticipation of Murphy’s return.

He began the season on the IL with a hip issue.

Once he was activated to make his season debut, he was only able to play in four games before hitting the shelf again.

In those four games, Murphy recorded 14 at-bats but got just one hit.

Over the past three seasons, Murphy has failed to bat over .200, or appear in 100+ games. He’s tied to a six-year, $73 million contract.

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