New York Yankees Announce Surprising Roster Move Before Tigers Game

The New York Yankees have announced a new roster move ahead of their series finale against the Detroit Tigers.

According to Jack Curry of YES Network via X, Oswaldo Cabrera has been promoted to the Yankees.

While he moves up, Ryan McMahon has been transferred to the IL due to an “ear/throat infection.”

Yankees’ McMahon Out, Cabrera In

McMahon’s last game appearance was on June 21 when New York faced the Cincinnati Reds.

So far this season, he is slashing .210/.269/.360 with a .629 OPS and eight homers through 69 games.

As further noted by Curry, because the Yankees are gearing up to face more left-handed hitters in their upcoming games, McMahon wouldn’t serve as a starter regardless.

He is expected to return once his 10 days are up.

But for Cabrera, this is his opportunity to shine.

His last appearance in a Major League Baseball game was on May 12, 2025, against the Seattle Mariners.

While playing in the big leagues last year, he slashed .243/.322/.308 with a .630 OPS and just one home run across 34 games.

During his 2026 campaign, he’s been playing down in Triple-A, where he’s riding a slash line of .271/.330/.397 with a .727 OPS and seven homers through 68 games.

Now, having been promoted, he has another chance to prove himself on center stage.

Cabrera’s Journey in the Major Leagues

Cabrera is a 27-year-old utility man for the Yankees.

He made his debut with the ballclub in August 2022.

During his first campaign, he batted .247 with a .741 OPS and six home runs through 44 games.

Each of his four years in the big leagues has been spent with the Yankees.

In those four years, his most productive season was his first one. It’s clear that he has something worth tapping further into, but he has yet to have a complete breakout.

Overall, Cabrera is an incredibly versatile player who could end up being a valuable asset to the organization. However, he has some proving to do at the plate.

Yankees Approach Series Against Red Sox

On Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET, New York will enter its final clash against the Detroit Tigers.

The series is currently tied 1-1, after the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 victory on Tuesday.

Once this game concludes, New York will leave Comerica Park and head to Fenway Park to go head-to-head against the Boston Red Sox.

Looking at the American League East division, the two ballclubs couldn’t be further apart.

The Yankees are leading the AL East 47-31 overall, while the Red Sox sit at the very bottom, 32-45 overall.

The division is rather widespread right now in terms of win-loss records, and New York is only furthering the gap.

Having said that, with clutch players out on the IL, the Yankees are undoubtedly navigating difficult terrain.

Given the historic rivalry between the two organizations, the pressure to clinch the four-game series victory is only going to increase from here.

But in the meantime, the Tigers will be awaiting one more chance to knock down the Yankees at Comerica Park.

Now, on the tail end of June, the pressure to win is rising.