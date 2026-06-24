New York Yankees’ Starter Cements Himself Atop Latest Cy Young Poll

The New York Yankees have been climbing to the top of the Cy Young leaderboard throughout the season.

Their young right-hander, in particular, has been making a name for himself on the mound.

Yankees’ Young Starter Leads Cy Young Poll

Looking at the latest American League Cy Young poll released by Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, the Yankees are leading the race with 25-year-old frontrunner Cam Schlittler.

He seemed like a legitimate contender early on, but now he’s cementing himself at No. 1.

He’s registered 153 total vote points and 30 first-place votes.

During his latest outing on June 19 against the Cincinnati Reds, he logged 13 strikeouts through six scoreless innings.

He didn’t allow any walks.

Schlittler is only in his second year playing in the big leagues, but if this is the path he continues, New York will be in good hands.

So far this season, he owns a 1.71 ERA and 109 strikeouts across 95.0 innings of work through 16 starts.

The franchise drafted him out of Northeastern in 2022, selecting him 220th overall in the seventh round of the MLB draft.

To be candid, he certainly wasn’t the top name teams were chasing after, but it didn’t take long for him to start turning heads.

His last appearance against the Reds only widened the gap in the poll, and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Trailing Schlittler in the American League is 30-year-old Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays (74 total vote points).

Drew Rasmussen of the Tampa Bay Rays (65 total vote points), Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins (47 total vote points) and Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians (30 total vote points) come in at third, fourth and fifth place.

As for the National League, 24-year-old Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers lands at No. 1 (153 total vote points, 29 first-place votes).

Snapshot of the Yankees This Year

Before Opening Day arrived, Will Leitch of MLB.com released MLB’s power rankings, and New York landed at No. 4.

Coincidentally, he highlighted the importance of Aaron Judge staying healthy.

Fast-forward to today, and Judge is out on the IL.

Despite the injury bug hitting the franchise, the Yankees have held themselves up. They still lead the American League East 47-31 overall.

Looking at the Major Leagues as a whole, they are in fourth place.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (51-29), the Brewers (48-29) and the Atlanta Braves (48-30) lead the pack in first, second and third, respectively.

New York, as with nearly every other ballclub at this point, has fallen victim to the IL.

But even with the dismantled roster, their younger stars have been using this opportunity to shine, including Schlittler.

Skipper Aaron Boone has taken note of his performance and has commended him throughout the season.

Before their 2026 campaign kicked off, it was assumed that the organization would heavily rely on its veterans.

This is a prime example of why it’s important to foster the development of young players — they might need to step up at any given moment.

While the Schlitter continues to prove himself, the Yankees are gearing up for one final matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, June 24, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Then, they will be off to Fenway Park.