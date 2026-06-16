New York Yankees Announce Update on Austin Wells Before White Sox Series

The New York Yankees will face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Ahead of the three-game series, the Yankees announced an update on Austin Wells.

According to the organization, Wells will be starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, June 16.

New York is growing closer to welcoming the catcher back.

Austin Wells’ 2026 Campaign With the Yankees

Per New York’s injury report, Wells IL date was June 6, placing him on the 10-day IL.

He was sidelined due to cervical headaches, but his MRI on June 8 came back negative.

Before landing on the IL, the 26-year-old was slashing .166/.278/.255 with a .533 OPS and just four homers through 47 games.

This season has been incredibly underwhelming for the catcher.

He’s known for his skill behind the plate, but his offensive numbers have plummeted since the regular season kicked off.

Consequently, Wells has been caught up in a variety of trade rumors.

The Yankees need a reliable catcher, and Wells has not been fitting that bill as of late.

The ballclub has already been without its starter for several games.

Austin Wells’ MLB Career

In 2020, the Yankees picked Wells 28th overall in the first round, drafting him out of Arizona.

His long-awaited debut arrived on September 1, 2023.

During his first season, he slashed .229/.257/.486 with a .743 OPS and four home runs through 19 games.

In 2024, his official rookie year, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com shared a statement from manager Aaron Boone.

“He’s been outstanding. He’s been such a key cog in our lineup in the middle of the order for the last few months, really coming into his own as a hitter,” said Boone, per Hoch. “And all the while doing it at such a critical position, where I think he’s handled himself so well behind the plate defensively.”

He is now playing his fourth season in the Major Leagues, and he has not carried the same momentum into this campaign.

Each of his seasons has been spent with the New York franchise, but having said that, he’s slowly declined over the years.

Snapshot of New York’s Upcoming Series

Although Wells won’t be appearing in the Yankees-White Sox clash on Tuesday, returning to the game with Triple-A is encouraging news.

As for his ballclub at Yankee Stadium, they are just hours away from hosting Chicago.

The White Sox have been a pleasant surprise this season.

At the end of the 2025 regular season, they were second-to-last in the MLB standings.

Their overall record of 60-102 was enough to climb above the Colorado Rockies (43-119), but it was far from enough to move any higher.

But looking at their performance this time around, they’ve been quite impressive.

At the time of this writing, Chicago is 38-32 overall, placing them first in the American League Central.

In the Major Leagues, they come in at No. 7.

They are no longer a team to underestimate, and the Yankees must enter the matchup prepared for a hard-fought series.