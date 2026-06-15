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New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Gets Strong Words About How Fans May Feel

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after a catch in the outfield during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have been performing very well since losing Aaron Judge to injury. They recently took two out of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, and the rubber match win on Sunday was due to Jose Caballero and Ben Rice hitting big ninth-inning home runs to lift New York to a series win.

It’s been well documented how much Anthony Volpe has struggled this season, but frustrations among fans may be starting to mount.

In a recent piece for FanSided.com, writer Rucker Haringey names Anthony Volpe as the top Yankees player that fans are frustrated with, which is obvious and not a shocker at all.

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Are Yankees Frustrated with Anthony Volpe?

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GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single to score José Caballero #72 against the Athletics in the top of the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The Yankees won 13-8. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Yankees fans, let me know, are you frustrated with the way Anthony Volpe has played this season? And what decision should the Yankees make with their 24-year-old shortstop who has struggled at the plate.

Here is what Haringey had to say about Volpe:

“Expecting Anthony Volpe to turn into Derek Jeter was always an unrealistic expectation for Yankee fans. Hoping he might become the next Didi Gregorius was a much more attainable goal.”

Anthony Volpe is hitting .211 this season with one home run, nine RBI, and 15 hits.

“Volpe has not come close to accomplishing either objective. He started this year on the Injured List and has struggled at the plate since rejoining the active roster. Volpe’s only managed to scratch out five extra-base hits in 82 at-bats, which accurately illustrates his offensive struggles. His OBP of just .317 means he’s not getting on base often enough to leverage his above-average speed.”

Volpe is listed in Haringey’s piece as the top player Yankees fans are frustrated with. The other names on the list include Austin Wells, Jake Bird, and Giancarlo Stanton.

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What’s Next for Anthony Volpe?

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees and Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays wait for a call at second base to be reviewed during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Anthony Volpe has seen a fair amount of chances this season, but he only plays every couple of days at this point, and it’s become clear the Yankees are doing just fine without his contributions.

It’s a tough situation for Volpe, who may have carried too many expectations as one of the Yankees’ top prospects years ago, but it seems like the Yankees-Volpe experiment has run its course.

As for what may be next for Volpe? Well, his starting shortstop job has been pretty much taken by Jose Caballero, and an option to the minors is likely when either Aaron Judge or Stanton returns from injury.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Gets Strong Words About How Fans May Feel

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