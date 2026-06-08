Braves’ $45 Million All-Star Player Has Arguably Been Best Addition in MLB

It’s getting hard to argue that the Atlanta Braves don’t have the best bullpen duo in Major League Baseball with the tandem of Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias.

Early in the offseason, Atlanta inked Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million contract, and it was kind of a shock for a second across MLB, but with the Braves’ bullpen issues in 2025, it seemed like a necessary move. And boy, has it paid off so far.

@MinSub4 wrote (via X):

Update: Best NL ERAs as a reliever (min. 20 innings)

1. Robert Suarez (ATL) – 0.63 ERA

2. Raisel Iglesias (ATL) – 0.87 ERA

3. Mason Miller (SDP) – 1.01 ERA

4. Dylan Lee (ATL) – 1.17 ERA

5. Didier Fuentes (ATL) – 1.17 ERA

That’s four of the best relievers in terms of ERA in the NL on the Braves roster, but today, we’re going to focus on Robert Suarez, who tops the list.

Update: Best NL ERAs as a reliever (min. 20 innings) 1. Robert Suarez (ATL) – 0.63 ERA2. Raisel Iglesias (ATL) – 0.87 ERA3. Mason Miller (SDP) – 1.01 ERA4. Dylan Lee (ATL) – 1.17 ERA5. Didier Fuentes (ATL) – 1.17 ERA https://t.co/8wFk4DtUIY — Min Sub (Mitchell) (@MinSub4) June 8, 2026

More MLB on Heavy: Would a Tarik Skubal Trade to the Braves Make Sense?

Robert Suarez Has Been a Revelation for the Braves this Season

The statistics obviously paint a pretty clear picture of how good Robert Suarez has been for the Braves this season, but when you ink a reliever to a $15 million AAV deal, you can’t afford to have the player be inconsistent or shaky in terms of injury or poor performance.

However, for the Braves and Suarez, he’s been a revelation addition for the Braves, and when you think about all the MLB players that inked a lucrative extension at some point this offseason, is there a better player contract than Robert Suarez? Let me know!

Suarez has been an All-Star reliever in back-to-back seasons and is likely headed for his third straight Midsummer Classic appearance, which you could make the argument may make him the best reliever in MLB.

More MLB on Heavy: Cubs-Twins Trade Prediction Lands All-Star Starter in Chicago for Matt Shaw

Robert Suarez’s 2026 Season with the Braves

Again, please let me know if there’s been a better signing in terms of total value and impact on a team than Robert Suarez. It’s not like the Braves signed a million players either. The two main players Atlanta signed were Robert Suarez and Mike Yastrzemski.

Here are Robert Suarez’s 2026 stats (in full): 1.4 bWAR, 0.63 ERA, 28.2 IP, 4 saves, 2ER allowed, 25 SO, 0.837 WHIP.

He isn’t even striking out hitters at his normal career rate, either. In the last two seasons with the San Diego Padres, Suarez held an ERA under 3.00 with 35+ saves in both seasons.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Must Consider Trade for Cardinals’ JoJo Romero Amid MLB Rumors

Looking at the Braves this season…

And remember, the Atlanta Braves have the best record in MLB this season by a pretty wide margin (45-21). Atlanta holds a 9.5 game lead in the NL East, and have shown no signs of slowing down.

On top of Robert Suarez, Atlanta could send several players to the All-Star game in mid-July (Matt Olson, Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, Michael Harris II, and Raisel Iglesias).