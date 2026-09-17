New York Yankees Predicted to ‘Dump’ Luis Gil Ahead of Playoffs

The New York Yankees are officially IN the MLB playoff picture, as they recently clinched a postseason berth.

While the Yankees still have a small percentage chance to win the AL East, they will likely be in the AL Wild Card round, playing the Boston Red Sox.

In such a big series, decisions will have to be made regarding who gets a 26-man roster spot.

One player who is on the outside looking in and will likely be left off is Luis Gil.

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Yankees Urged to Leave Luis Gil Off Playoff Roster

Recently, FanSided.com writer Jake Elman predicted a handful of players who will be ‘dumped’ from the playoff roster, or essentially dumped from the 26-man fold.

He wrote (about Luis Gil):

“But for now, Gil is on the roster bubble, and we don’t expect him to crack the 26-man playoff squad. Clarke Schmidt’s return gives the Yankees another depth arm, and Gil hasn’t shown that he’s worth carrying on a limited staff. That said, we imagine he’d be among the first names called if injuries strike his teammates. ”

Gil has pitched just 23.1 innings for the Yankees this season, and carries a 5.40 ERA in that span.

So, yeah, it’s fair to assume his spot on the playoff roster may not be safe.

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What Has Luis Gil Done in His MLB Career

Luis Gil has technically pitched in five seasons with the New York Yankees.

He briefly pitched in 2021 and 2022 with the club, but did not pitch at all in MLB in 2023 before bursting onto the scene in 2024 (AL Rookie of the Year).

However, since earning that top accolade, he has not been consistent as a member in the Yankees rotation.

Across 265.1 total IP in his career, Gil holds a very respectable 3.66 ERA, but perhaps his absence from the Bigs is a product of the Yankees’ loaded rotation, rather than his individual ability.

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