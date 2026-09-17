New York Yankees Urged to Make Bold Paul Goldschmidt Decision

The New York Yankees, much like all the other postseason teams in MLB, will have to make tough decisions when it comes to their October roster.

It’s a 26-man roster in October across MLB, and no team can carry more than 13 pitchers. How a club opts to round out its roster is entirely up to them, but speaking to the New York Yankees, a recent postseason projection leaves players like Paul Goldschmidt on the fringe.

So, what should the Yankees do with their playoff roster, and who needs to be left off?

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Yankees Urged to Dump Paul Goldschmidt from Playoff Roster

In a recent piece for FanSided.com, writer Jake Elman predicts a handful of Yankees players who could be dumped from the postseason roster, and Goldschmidt’s name pops up:

“Let’s get back to the present. Goldschmidt is hitting just .239 with a .680 OPS in 103 second-half plate appearances, and he’s only capable of playing first or DHing. Ben Rice fills both roles, and Cody Bellinger can also play first if needed. The one thing potentially working in Goldschmidt’s favor is his .313 average and 1.006 OPS against lefties, but that’s not enough to warrant a roster spot in our eyes. Sorry, Goldy. At least you’d finally earn a World Series ring if the Yankees finish the job.”

Paul Goldschmidt has been somewhat of a solid contributor for the Yankees this season, playing in 101 games and clubbing 18 home runs and 12 doubles, so his playoff status is certainly up for debate at this moment.

After all, not every team has a lefty masher like Goldy who would certainly be used purely as a platoon.

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Should Paul Goldschmidt Make the Yankees Playoff Roster?

It’s obviously all speculation on behalf of Elman, but he does bring up a big crossroads the Yankees will be at when it comes to a Goldschmidt decision.

The 39-year-old Goldy is also batting .253 this season with an OPS+ of 113, so he’s an above-average hitter by 13% in MLB, against both righties and lefties.

Good thing I am not in the position to be making decisions like this, but Yankees fans, comment below what you would do with Paul Goldschmidt this October? And would he be part of your ideal Yankees batting order?

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