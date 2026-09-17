New York Yankees Get Strong Jasson Dominguez Message Ahead of MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees have lots of decisions to make ahead of their pursuit for a World Series crown.

After the Yankees clinched a postseason berth recently, as expected, it’s time to start thinking about who the Yankees could roll out in their 26-man October roster.

One fringe player is outfielder Jasson Dominguez, and recently, FanSided.com’s Jake Elman sent a strong message regarding Dominguez’s roster chances.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Urged to Make Bold Paul Goldschmidt Decision

Will Jasson Dominguez Make Yankees Playoff Roster?

Right now, for the Yankees, the biggest storyline on the postseason roster front is Aaron Judge.

Judge has noted that he’s healthy after exiting a recent game against the Twins, but he’s the Yankees’ crown jewel.

Anywho, back to Jasson Dominguez, who is 100% a fringe roster candidate headed into October.

Elman recently noted Dominguez as a player who may be dumped from the Yankees’ postseason roster, and he wrote:

“The writing has long been on the wall for Domínguez, who was recently demoted to Triple-A amid another disappointing season. Even if Judge potentially misses the Wild Card Round, it’s difficult to envision the 23-year-old Domínguez returning as a backup outfielder. Frankly, the entire situation is unfortunate, because neither ​​Domínguez’s talent nor his work ethic has been the issue. He’s always earned rave reviews for his maturity and overall attitude, but injuries — most notably to his elbow and shoulder — have seemingly sapped him of his once-potent power stroke.”

More MLB on Heavy: Former Chicago Cubs Player Demoted by New MLB Team

Jasson Dominguez’s 2026 Season

Jasson Dominguez was expected to take a leap in his development this season as the Yankees’ top backup outfielder, but he’s bounced back between the Bigs and minors all season due to inconsistent performance up in the big leagues.

Across 57 games played this season, Dominguez has batted just .225 with a negative bWAR, six home runs, 12 doubles, and an OPS+ of 75.

Those statistics aren’t very good.

Yankees fans, what would you do with Jasson Dominguez as the MLB playoffs approach? Would he be on your roster as a backup outfielder/pinch-runner?

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Roster News on 26-Year-Old Pitcher