Red Sox Closer Retracts Demand From Yankees as Trade Deadline Nears

Aroldis Chapman no longer wants an apology from the New York Yankees before considering a potential reunion.

The Boston Red Sox closer previously said Yankees general manager Brian Cashman needed to apologize for how his seven-year tenure in New York ended. However, Chapman walked back that demand while speaking with the New York Post’s Jon Heyman during All-Star festivities.

“I turned the page a long time ago,” Chapman told Heyman. “They asked me a question and I answered.”

Chapman also indicated that he no longer expects an apology from the Yankees, removing at least one potential obstacle to a blockbuster trade between the American League East rivals.

Chapman Previously Called for Cashman to Apologize

Chapman created headlines June 11 when ESPN Deportes’ Enrique Rojas asked whether he would consider returning to the Yankees if the struggling Red Sox traded him before the August 3 deadline.

“What happened, happened,” Chapman said. “If something like this were to happen, I believe someone from this organization should apologize first.”

Chapman later confirmed that Cashman was the person from whom he wanted the apology.

The tension dates back to October 2022. The Yankees left Chapman off their American League Division Series roster after he missed a mandatory team workout. Manager Aaron Boone said Chapman did not provide an acceptable reason for his absence.

Chapman maintained that Yankees officials gave him permission to travel to his Miami-area home. He never pitched for New York again, signing with the Kansas City Royals during the following offseason.

The seven-time All-Star during his Yankees tenure also lost the closer role during a difficult final season that included a stint on the injured list because of an infection stemming from a tattoo.

Red Sox Surge Makes Chapman Trade Less Likely

Chapman’s change in tone does not necessarily mean a Yankees reunion has become likely.

Boston entered the All-Star break on a nine-game winning streak and sat only half a game behind the final AL wild-card position. The Red Sox had been 14 games below .500 as recently as June 22, making Chapman appear like an obvious trade candidate before their turnaround.

The 38-year-old has rebuilt his value since leaving New York. He helped the Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series and earned consecutive All-Star selections with Boston. His nine career selections are tied with Craig Kimbrel for the second-most by a relief pitcher.

Chapman has recorded a 1.50 ERA and 51 saves across 97 appearances since joining the Red Sox in 2025.

If Boston falls out of contention, Chapman would become one of the deadline’s most attractive relievers. Retracting his apology demand keeps the Yankees from being publicly excluded, but convincing a division rival to send an elite closer to the Bronx would remain a much larger hurdle.