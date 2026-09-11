Demoted New York Yankees Pitcher Thriving In Minor Leagues

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will finish up their series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Demoted New York Yankees Pitcher Thriving

During their series with the Rockies, Brendan Beck (who is with their Triple-A affiliate) had a fantastic outing for the SWB RailRiders.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on Wednesday): “Brendan Beck matches a league-best 10 wins! 🌟 5.1 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 1 BB | 6 K”

Here’s what people were saying about Beck:

Tobey Schulman: “Most Whiffs at Triple-A (9/9): Brendan Beck — 19 Brett Sears — 15 Blake Townsend — 15 Jonathan Santucci — 14 Jackson Ferris — 13”

@VirginiaYankee1: “Brendan Beck outdueled old friend Jack Cebert and old…Yankee Jake Bird in a 4-1 RailRiders win”

@NYY_Prospects: “SWB won 4-1 in seven innings after a long rain delay. HRs for Max Schuemann and Duke Ellis, who also stole his 51st base. Brendan Beck K’d six in 5.1 shutout innings, outdueled ex-Yankee prospect Jack Cebert. Division now back to a dead draw with 10 to go.”

@DanJGlickman: “Gray did a good job in the top of the fourth, but Brendan Beck — arguably the best pitcher in the IL this season — continues to shut down the Red Wings, who trail 2-0 after four of this seven-inning contest.”

Looking At Beck

Beck was picked in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft (by the Yankees).

The 27-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this year.

He has gone 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in three games (one start).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 30: “Following today’s doubleheader, the Yankees returned “27th Man” RHP Brendan Beck to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Yankees Right Now